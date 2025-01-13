Al-Qassam Brigades Kill, Wound 25 Soldiers in Rafah amid Resistance Escalation

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Al-Qassam Brigades target Israeli forces in Rafah, dealing heavy losses and highlighting the mounting toll of the ongoing resistance.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, launched a major assault on an Israeli military unit of 25 soldiers on Monday in the Shaboura camp, located in the center of Rafah, southern Gaza.

According to a statement posted on their Telegram account, the Qassam fighters ambushed the Israeli force while it was entrenched inside a building in the Al-Najili area.

The Brigades revealed that they detonated a minefield placed along two Israeli troop carriers, effectively targeting the reinforcements sent to rescue the trapped soldiers.

The attack resulted in casualties, and the clash continued into the evening with the targeted building still on fire. This action is part of a broader strengthening in resistance operations across Gaza, with the northern region seeing increasing resistance activity.

As of today, official Israeli sources confirm that at least 55 soldiers have been killed since the initiation of Israel’s military operations in Gaza on October 5.

Earlier today, Israeli media reported another attack on Israeli forces in the northern Gaza Strip, killing five soldiers and injuring 11 more in an anti-tank missile strike.

In a related statement, Abu Obeida, spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, emphasized that the losses incurred by Israeli forces in northern Gaza were far higher than officially acknowledged.

He further suggested that the growing toll on Israeli troops signaled a weakened Israeli stance, with reports indicating that the Israeli military is struggling to deal with the tactical effectiveness of the resistance.

Abu Obeida’s statement comes at a time when ceasefire and prisoner exchange negotiations are intensifying, highlighting the resilience of the resistance and the growing pressure on the Israeli government.

Military expert Major General Mohammed Al-Samadi provided an analysis of the resistance’s tactics to Al-Jazeera, explaining that the Israeli army is facing a series of explosive ambushes set by the Qassam Brigades and other factions, including homemade and recycled devices that have seriously damaged the Israeli military’s operations.

Al-Samadi pointed out that the Israeli military is struggling to deal with these ambushes, while the Resistance continues to exploit the terrain, setting traps and targeting Israeli soldiers with precision.

He stressed that Israel’s military is suffering heavy losses in the field but will likely retaliate with increased violence against Palestinian civilians as they attempt to suppress the growing resistance.

The Israeli Nahal Brigade has also confirmed casualties in Rafah, with four soldiers killed and several others injured, including an officer. Despite the Israeli army’s efforts to suppress the resistance, the Qassam Brigades’ continued operations indicate a mounting challenge for Israeli forces as the conflict drags on.

(PC, AJA)