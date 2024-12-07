Ambulances Targeted, Doctors Expelled – Gaza’s Healthcare under Siege

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

This assault follows a Friday raid in which the Israeli army stormed the hospital, detained staff and patients, and forced everyone present to evacuate.

The Israeli occupation forces escalated their attacks on Gaza in the past 24 hours, with repeated strikes targeting Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

Using quadcopter drones, Israeli forces bombed the hospital multiple times, injuring four members of its medical staff.

⚡️BREAKING: Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya addresses the world regarding the repeated targeting of Kamal Adwan Hospital by Israel. Today, the hospital has been under attack for hours, including the ICU and surgery room. The attacks have injured three children.pic.twitter.com/4Wk9Vd1rr8 — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) December 7, 2024

During the raid, the army expelled the Indonesian medical team, the only group performing surgeries at the hospital.

The team was removed via a Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance, leaving the facility without critical medical capabilities.

A medical source revealed that most ambulances in the northern governorate are now non-operational due to repeated targeting and a severe fuel shortage, rendering even repaired vehicles nearly useless.

The moment when IOF soldiers deliberately opened fire on an ambulance in front of #KamalAdwanHospital in BeitLahia,yesterday

Due to the lack of ambulances the ambulance had come from Gaza City in order to facilitate the transportation of the wounded,but it was still targeted pic.twitter.com/bp0FtqtcgW — PalestinaLibera🇵🇸 فلسطين حرة (@_VivaPalestina_) December 7, 2024

Ambulance Targeted

The Ministry of Health in Gaza published a video documenting the targeting of an ambulance in front of Kamal Adwan Hospital.

The footage captured Israeli gunfire striking the vehicle while its driver was inside, alongside the sounds of heavy shooting. The ministry described this as part of a systematic effort to undermine Gaza’s already fragile medical services.

This attack on the hospital came after a devastating night in the town of Beit Lahia, where intensive Israeli strikes on residential homes killed at least 30 Palestinians, according to a Hamas statement.

The Israeli forces simultaneously carried out widespread bombings across Gaza, committing at least four massacres in 24 hours. These attacks left 52 Palestinians dead and 142 others injured.

A video captured the first horrifying moments when an Israeli drones targeted the emergency entrance to Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/aG4lRJC2gf — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) December 7, 2024

Other Strikes

Meanwhile, in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, airstrikes on homes killed 26 people and injured more than 60 others.

Other bombings targeted residential areas in Deir al-Balah and Rafah, where five Palestinians were killed and several others injured.

Israeli reconnaissance drones also struck a group of civilians searching for flour east of Rafah, killing three and wounding others. In a separate attack, two Palestinians were killed when a drone targeted a motorcycle east of Rafah.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation released 18 Palestinian detainees from Gaza, transferring them to Gaza European Hospital in Khan Yunis. Eyewitnesses reported that one of the released detainees had been injured in his leg.

According to accounts from former detainees, those imprisoned by the Israeli army were subjected to severe beatings, torture, and degrading treatment during their detention.

Last night, the Israeli occupation massacred at least 26 people and injured more than 60, including children and women, in an air strike on a home belonging to Al-Nadi family in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/dkHqtR0wkA — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) December 7, 2024

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,664 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,976 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)