From Qalandiya to Hebron: Young Palestinian Killed amid Occupation Violence

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces shot and killed 27-year-old Tariq Ghazawneh from Al-Ram, a town north of occupied Jerusalem.

A young Palestinian man was killed by Israeli occupation forces at the Qalandiya military checkpoint on Saturday, while 12 others were arrested in raids across the occupied West Bank.

The official Palestinian News Agency WAFA reported that Israeli forces shot and killed 27-year-old Tariq Ghazawneh from Al-Ram, a town north of occupied Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society stated that its medics received the body of the young man, who was left bleeding on the ground after Israeli forces initially refused to hand him over.

The incident also led to the closure of the checkpoint, with vehicles prevented from passing through.

The Israeli army forced Palestinian journalists to halt their coverage after they shot and killed 27-year-old Tariq Ghazawneh near the Qalandiya checkpoint, north of occupied East Jerusalem#GazaGenocide #GazaHolocaust pic.twitter.com/tWpVbrCwCr — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) December 7, 2024

In parallel, the Israeli army arrested 12 Palestinians, including former prisoners, during raids conducted between Friday evening and Saturday morning in various parts of the West Bank.

According to a joint statement by the Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners Club, arrests were carried out in the governorates of Nablus, Tulkarm, and Ramallah.

In Silwad, east of Ramallah, Israeli forces stormed a medical center, assaulted medical staff, and detained a Palestinian.

The funeral of Palestinian youth Tarek Ghazawneh, who was shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces near the Qalandiya checkpoint, north of occupied Jerusalem this morning. pic.twitter.com/B2qiydnHrz — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 7, 2024

Settler Violence

Illegal Jewish settlers continued attacks on Palestinian communities, including a raid on the village of Qaryut, south of Nablus.

According to local sources, settlers fired at young men who confronted them, with the attack occurring under the protection of Israeli forces. Qaryut frequently experiences settler assaults, involving land seizures and the destruction of olive trees.

In Yatta, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), Jewish settlers attacked Palestinians and their property, including breaking into a home, beating a family, and stealing dozens of sheep.

In Turmus Ayya, east of Ramallah, a Palestinian was injured, and his vehicle was damaged during another settler assault.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have killed more than 808 Palestinians in the West Bank and detained over 11,90o.

Thousands more have been detained in Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli aggression.

(PC, AJA)