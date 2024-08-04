Ambush in Tel Al-Sultan – Resistance Roundup – Day 303

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In the video, Al-Qassam indicated that the tunnel was blown up on July 19, and that Israeli soldiers fell between dead and wounded.

The Al-Qassam Brigades broadcast what it said was a bombing of a tunnel by the Israeli occupation army and the sniping of a soldier in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, west of the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The scenes included the observation of a number of Israeli soldiers at a tunnel in the Tel Al-Sultan neighborhood before a member of the Al-Qassam gave the order to blow it up.

In the video, Al-Qassam indicated that the tunnel was blown up on July 19, and that Israeli soldiers fell between dead and wounded.

The footage also included sniping an Israeli soldier who was holed up inside a building in the Brahma area, after being spotted by Al-Qassam fighters.

Al-Qassam, along with other Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance groups, announced other operations that were carried out against Israel throughout the day.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades

“Al-Qassam Brigades launch a rocket barrage towards Gan Yavne and Asdod in response to the massacres committed against the Palestinian people and resistance leaders. “WATCH: Blowing up a tunnel opening on a Zionist force and sniping a soldier in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood west of Rafah in the southern Strip.

Al-Qassam Brigades published a video including two operations: Blowing up a tunnel opening on an Invading Israeli force and sniping a soldier in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood west of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/3oi9lKlrvM — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 4, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades

“Our fighters were able to snipe a Zionist soldier near the Community College in Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City. “In cooperation with the Martyr Omar Al-Qasim Forces, we targeted the Nahal Oz site and the Beeri settlement with a barrage of rockets.”

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance carried out several operations against the positions and deployment of the Israeli enemy’s army at the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Sunday, 04-08-2024, as follows: “1. Adding the new settlement Beit Hillel in the Islamic Resistance’s fire plan and bombing it for the first time with dozens of Katyusha rockets, in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, especially the attacks that targeted the villages of Kfar Kila and Deir Siryan, injuring civilians. “2. At 08:00, targeting the surveillance equipment at the Ramia site with appropriate weapons and achieving a direct hit, leading to its destruction.

Footage shows the ignition of a fire in a factory, in the Galilee, as a result of a direct hit by Hezbollah’s rockets, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/1rEKB4pRWv — Arya – آریا 🇮🇷🏴 (@AryJeay) August 4, 2024