The Lebanese movement Hezbollah carried out an air attack with drones on an Israeli military base. Israeli forces committed new massacres throughout the Gaza Strip, from Khan Yunis to Nuseirat. The Israeli newspaper Walla reported that the army is preparing for unprecedented attacks on its bases. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,624 Palestinians have been killed, and 91,469 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Monday, August 5, 5:00 pm (GMT+2)

LAPID: Is it reasonable for an entire country to sit for 5 days in a state of alert, tension and mobilization? There is no deterrence and no government.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters were able to “detonate an anti-personnel (thunder) bomb at a Zionist infantry force next to an armored personnel carrier, killing and wounding them in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City.”

AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL: All forms of inhuman treatment, including torture and sexual violence, are “war crimes,” said Sarah Hashash, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa.

Monday, August 5, 4:00 pm (GMT+2)

ERDOGAN: The world order has raised the flag of surrender over what is happening in Gaza.

ISRAELI MEDIA: 7 soldiers were injured, including 2 seriously, in a serious security incident in Rafah.

IRGC ADVISOR: Revenge against Israel for the assassination of Haniyeh will be through a new scenario that will be implemented suddenly.

WALLA: The police opened an investigation against former Prime Minister Ehud Barak on charges of incitement and sedition, after he called for protest and civil disobedience against the government. The investigation came after a complaint filed by a right-wing activist.

Monday, August 5, 3:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We detonated two explosive devices against an Israeli engineering force in the Zalata area, east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, confirming that its members were killed and wounded.

IRELAND: Ireland advises citizens against travel to Israel, Palestine and Lebanon.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We detonated an explosive device at an Israeli force in Khan Yunis.

Monday, August 5, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

LUFTHANSA: Lufthansa Group has suspended all flights to Tel Aviv, Tehran and Beirut until August 12, due to regional tensions.

MEDICAL SOURCES: 18 Palestinians were killed as a result of Israeli raids on various areas in the Gaza Strip since Monday morning.

RUSSIA: Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu has arrived in Tehran to discuss regional security with Iranian officials, amid rising regional tensions as Iran awaits a response to the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

WESTERN DIPLOMATS: We are preparing for days of intense exchange of strikes between Iran and Israel.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinian youths were killed when Israeli aircraft targeted a group of civilians in the customs police area southeast of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of the 84 Palestinians that the occupation handed over through the Kerem Shalom crossing are decomposed, and the medical teams are unable to take DNA samples from them to determine the identities of the martyrs.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombardment of a group of citizens in the Tal al-Hawa area on al-Abraj Street, south of Gaza City.

KAN: An Israeli was injured by shrapnel from a rocket fired from Gaza at the Ashkelon settlement in the Gaza envelope, located east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 39,624 Palestinians have been killed, and 91,469 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Monday, August 5, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: 15 rockets were fired from the southern Gaza Strip towards settlements in the Gaza envelope, east of Khan Yunis.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation authorities handed over the bodies of 84 unidentified Palestinians they were holding via the Kerem Shalom crossing.

Monday, August 5, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

BLOOMBERG: Bloomberg reported the biggest decline in Israeli stocks since last October due to fears of a possible attack by Iran and what it describes as its “proxies” in the region.

SMOTRICH: It is fair to kill two million people in Gaza if the detainees are not returned.

CHANNEL 12: missiles fired at Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel, from southern Lebanon were intercepted.

Monday, August 5, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

IRAN: We have taken the necessary legal measures and no one has the right to prevent us from responding.

WALLA: The army is preparing for unprecedented attacks on its bases.

IRGC COMMANDER: Israel will receive a crushing response.

ISRAEL HAYOM: The US will supply Israel with 1,000-pound bombs as regional tensions escalate.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli vehicles opened fire on the vicinity of the Wadi Gaza Bridge, northeast of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Monday, August 5, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

SMOTRICH: We are working to remove the threat of establishing a Palestinian state.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the Israeli military site in Al-Malikiyah with a suicide drone.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted various areas east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

WALLA: Blinken told his G7 counterparts that the attack could begin today.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: A draft American commitment reached Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stipulating the resumption of the war if the agreement on the second phase of the deal fails, after signing an agreement.

Monday, August 5, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army targeted a weapons depot and Hezbollah infrastructure in Kfar Kila, Shebaa and Rashaya al-Fakhar in southern Lebanon last night.

JAPAN: Japan’s foreign ministry has urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave, amid reports that Iran’s response to the assassination of Hamas’s political bureau chief could begin Monday.

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: Two people were killed in an Israeli raid on the town of Mays al-Jabal in southern Lebanon, without information about their identities.

The moment a drone made impact on an Israeli military site in Ayelet HaShahar, northeast of Safad in northern Israel, resulting in several wounded soldiers, according to Israeli sources. The Lebanese movement Hezbollah confirmed the killing and wounding of Israeli soldiers.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli vehicles opened fire on the vicinity of the Wadi Gaza Bridge, northeast of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

LEBANESE NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY: A number of people were injured as a result of an Israeli drone bombing of the vicinity of the cemetery area in the town of Mays al-Jabal, south of Lebanon.

Monday, August 5, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens sounded in towns in the Western Galilee and the vicinity of Nahariya after rockets were fired from southern Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli aircraft launched raids in the vicinity of Al-Qastal Towers, east of Deir al-Balah city, in the central Gaza Strip.

Monday, August 5, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation aircraft launched a series of raids on residential neighborhoods in the city of Deir al-Balah and the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Monday, August 5, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

US MEDIA: Biden to meet with security team to discuss Middle East developments.

BLINKEN: Iran, Hezbollah attack on Israel could begin Monday.

Gaza is experiencing a surge in skin diseases, especially among children, due to Israel's destruction of healthcare facilities and infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/oQxKrrdNZu — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 5, 2024

Monday, August 5, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

PENTAGON: Austin assured Galant of Washington’s support for Israel’s security.

ISRAELI ARMY: An officer and a soldier were injured as a result of the recent missile attack from Lebanese territory.

KAN: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had a new phone call with his American counterpart, Lloyd Austin.

HEZBOLLAH: We carried out an air attack with a squadron of suicide drones on the newly established 91st Division headquarters in the Elite barracks.

ISRAELI ARMY: A drone launched from southern Lebanon exploded near a shelter in the Ayelet Hashahar area in the Upper Galilee.

Monday, August 5, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: A rocket fired from southern Lebanon fell in the Upper Galilee.

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens are sounding continuously in several areas in Upper Galilee, northern Israel, due to suspicions of a drone infiltrating from southern Lebanon.

Monday, August 5, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli airstrike targeted the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City.

