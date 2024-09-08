‘Blatant Attack’ – Israel Targets Lebanese Civil Defense Paramedics Killing Three

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health condemned the “blatant Israeli attack” that claimed the lives of three paramedics and injured two others.

An Israeli airstrike killed on Saturday three paramedics and injured two others in the town of Froun, in the Nabatieh District, south of Lebanon, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The Israeli attack targeted a Lebanese Civil Defense fire truck on a mission to extinguish fires caused by earlier Israeli airstrikes on the town of Froun.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) condemned the “blatant Israeli attack” that claimed the lives of three paramedics and injured two others, one of whom is in critical condition, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

MOPH added that the attack “targeted a team in an official apparatus affiliated with the Lebanese state”, emphasizing that this is the second attack of its kind against an ambulance team in less than twelve hours, stressing that these attacks are in violation of international law.

ISRAEL IS KILLING CIVILIANS IN LEBANON Since October 2023, 27 paramedics and health workers have been killed, and 94 wounded by israeli bombing in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. Additionally, two hospitals and 21 health centers were targeted,… pic.twitter.com/ks88s4LzRN — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) September 7, 2024

The General Directorate of the Lebanese Civil Defense on its part, mourned the three men; Qassem Bazzi, Mohammad Hashem, and Abbas Hammoud.

It clarified that the three men were killed when an Israeli raid hit a firefighting vehicle after it completed a firefighting mission at 6:15 pm in the town of Froun in Nabatieh District, in the south of the country.

The Director General of Lebanese Civil Defense, Brigadier General Raymond Khattar, revealed that Mohammad Amasha, who sustained critical injuries due to the Israeli raid, was transferred to Tebnine Governmental Hospital where he was undergoing surgery.

The Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati also condemned the Israeli attack on the paramedics.

“This new aggression against Lebanon constitutes a flagrant violation of international laws and a blatant aggression against human values. This is not strange for the Israeli enemy, as we are witnessing its successive crimes in Lebanese regions and in the Palestinian territories as well,” Mikati said.

The Prime Minister added that in view of Israel’s total disregard for international law and norms, he contacted the ambassadors of Western countries and representatives of international organizations in the country for an emergency meeting on Monday to hold all parties responsible for stopping the Israeli aggression against Lebanon.

🚨🚨BREAKING NORTHERN ISRAEL IS ON FIRE! 🔥 790 fires and counting, with 189,000 dunams already gone. More destruction than the Second Lebanon War. Israel is losing agricultural land and income. Hezbollah is attacking everywhere.#Israel #Palestine #Hezbollah #Iran #Yemen pic.twitter.com/WKEggCtiHC — Conlustro Research (@ConlustroR) September 6, 2024

Border War

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

In recent weeks, however, the intensity of the fighting has increased, leading to concerns that an all-out war between Hezbollah and the Israeli army is imminent.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

Israel attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

(PC, Anadolu)