Former Israeli Captive – Shin Bet Clueless about Gaza’s Underground Tunnel Network

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Former Israeli captive Adina Moshe revealed that Israel’s internal security service, the Shin Bet had asked her to sketch a map of the tunnels in Gaza, admitting they had little knowledge about them, Israeli media reported.

Moshe, who was released in a prisoner exchange, shared that after her release, a Shin Bet investigator visited her, asking for information about Gaza’s tunnel network.

She described the tunnels as “a vast, intricate maze extending underground throughout the Gaza Strip,” adding that military force alone would not be enough to recover Israeli prisoners.

Moshe reportedly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him and the Israeli military of being clueless about the extensive tunnel system used by the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza.

During a protest advocating for a new prisoner exchange deal with Gaza, Moshe recounted how the Shin Bet investigator asked her to describe the appearance, structure, and layout of the Gaza tunnels.

According to the reports, this request made it evident to her that Israeli security services lacked significant knowledge about the tunnel system.

Moshe reportedly told the investigator that the tunnels are “a massive underground maze (…), not just a single tunnel, but a complex network of countless passages.”

When asked to draw a map of the tunnels, she responded by saying she was not an artist, further underscoring her belief that the Israeli authorities had no substantial understanding of the tunnel network, the reports stated.

The New York Times recently reported that Gaza’s tunnels pose a significant challenge to the Israeli military, calling them the core of Hamas’s survival strategy.

Israeli intelligence officials estimate that approximately 160 kilometers of tunnels are located beneath Khan Yunis, Gaza’s second-largest city in the south.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,939 Palestinians have been killed, and 94,616 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

