Mossad Chief Delays Doha Visit amid Prisoner Swap Talks – UPDATED

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expresses confidence in a near-term Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange, while Israeli sources report progress on a partial deal despite ongoing hurdles.

UPDATES

Israeli Channel 12 reported that the head of the Mossad, David Barnea, has postponed a visit that was scheduled for Monday to Doha as part of talks for a potential prisoner exchange deal. Meanwhile, the families of Israeli prisoners have called for a comprehensive deal. For its part, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper stated that Barnea’s visit to Doha has been delayed while awaiting a response from Hamas regarding the details of the proposed deal. The report emphasized that Israel is waiting for Hamas’ reply to determine whether it is worthwhile for the Mossad director to travel to the Qatari capital. The newspaper added that Israeli officials believe further progress is needed in the negotiations before Barnea travels to Doha. Yedioth Ahronoth had previously reported that Barnea was set to travel to Qatar for a round of negotiations, accompanied by Brett McGurk, the senior adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden on Middle Eastern affairs. Axios correspondent also quoted an American official confirming that McGurk had arrived in Doha to join the discussions regarding the prisoner exchange and a ceasefire in Gaza.

Original Report

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed optimism that a ceasefire agreement and the release of detainees in Gaza could be achieved within the next two weeks.

This statement comes as reports indicate that Hamas and Israel are edging closer to a partial deal. According to the Israeli daily Haaretz, the two sides are negotiating a prisoner exchange deal, though significant challenges remain.

Blinken, speaking during his visit to South Korea on Monday, affirmed that the Biden Administration is committed to securing an agreement before the end of President Biden’s term, or shortly after. He emphasized that the US would work relentlessly in the remaining days of the current administration to facilitate the release of Israeli detainees in Gaza.

The top US diplomat said that his country is determined to cross the finish line within the next two weeks. If not, he said, he remains confident that it will be done eventually. He added that the agreement would be based on the plan outlined by President Joe Biden, which has garnered global support.

A senior official from the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas revealed that the movement is prepared to release 34 detainees as part of the first phase of a potential deal with Israel. This development follows the resumption of indirect negotiations, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, in Doha last Friday.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office claimed that Israel had not yet received any confirmation or response from Hamas regarding the detainee list.

Blinken mentioned that Hamas has been cooperating closely to finalize the deal but warned that crucial decisions are still pending.

Since the war began on October 7, 2023, Blinken has made twelve trips to the Middle East. Though his trips were mostly promoted as part of US efforts to mediate the situation and push for peace, they were focused mostly on supporting the genocidal war on Gaza, calling for the destruction of Hamas, and offering more US arms and political support.

Imminent Deal

Meanwhile, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reports that Israel and Hamas are nearing an agreement on a partial deal that would involve the release of prisoners and a ceasefire. According to Israeli sources, the government is hopeful that a deal can be struck in the coming days.

Sources suggest that Israel offered the partial deal to avoid Hamas’ demand for a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the end of the war. The first phase of the deal would see the release of women, the elderly, and sick detainees from Gaza. A small number of detainees would remain in Hamas custody to ensure the continuation of the agreement.

In return, Israel would release hundreds of prisoners and allow for a partial ceasefire, including the withdrawal of Israeli forces from parts of Gaza, specifically the Philadelphi Corridor and Netzarim.

Hamas, however, insists that any prisoner exchange deal must result in a complete cessation of the Israeli assault on Gaza, the withdrawal of occupation forces, and the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes. The movement has repeatedly accused Netanyahu of stalling the negotiations and adding new conditions to hinder progress.

The situation remains tense, with both sides awaiting a breakthrough that could bring a much-needed respite for the people of Gaza and the wider region.

Gaza Genocide

The ongoing Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has led to a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. As the death toll among besieged and starved Palestinian civilians continues to rise daily, Israel is currently facing charges of genocide against Palestinians before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 45,805 Palestinians have been killed, and 109,064 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023. The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gazahttps://www.palestinechronicle.com/live-blog-3-israelis-killed-gaza-infant-dies-rockets-fired-rafah-massacres-day-458/

The war, which Palestinians call “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” began after a military operation carried out by Hamas on Israeli territory. Israel reports that 1,139 of its soldiers and civilians were killed during the initial attack on October 7. However, Israeli media have raised concerns that a significant number of Israeli casualties were caused by ‘friendly fire’ during the assault.

Human rights organizations, both Palestinian and international, have reported that the overwhelming majority of the casualties in Gaza are women and children. The ongoing violence has also exacerbated an acute famine, with thousands of children among the dead, highlighting the severity of the humanitarian disaster.

The war has displaced nearly two million people from their homes across Gaza, with the majority of the displaced forced into the already overcrowded southern region of the Strip. The population in Gaza remains trapped in the ongoing conflict, with little access to basic necessities such as food, water, and medical care.

(PC, AJA)