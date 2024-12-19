Netanyahu Committing ‘Crime against Humanity’ in Gaza – Chilean President

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“I choose humanity. What (Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu has done is a war crime, a crime against humanity.”

Chilean President Gabriel Boric has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of committing a “war crime” in the ongoing genocidal assault on the Palestinian population of Gaza.

En nuestra ceremonia anual “Desde Belén a Chile: Una luz de esperanza”, el Presidente de La República, @GabrielBoric dio un emotivo discurso. En este video, te compartimos una parte de lo que dijo. #chile #gabrielboric #comunidadpalestina #gaza #genocidio pic.twitter.com/iZ7qSfyNeJ — Comunidad Palestina de Chile (@ComPalestinaCL) December 18, 2024

The president called on the international community, “and in particular the most powerful countries,” to not stop at words,” but “take action to stop this massacre.”

“We are deeply pained and shaken not only by what is happening in Gaza but also by the events in the West Bank,” he added.

‘Redouble Efforts’

On X Boric said: “Today, at the Christmas ceremony of the Palestinian community in Chile, we invite the world to look up, reflect on the suffering of so many in Gaza, and to redouble efforts for peace, especially at this time of year that represents family unity.”

La Navidad nos invita a renovar nuestro compromiso con los valores fundamentales de la solidaridad y el respeto a la dignidad humana, sin importar nuestro origen. Hoy en la ceremonia navideña de la comunidad palestina en Chile, invitamos al mundo a levantar la mirada,… pic.twitter.com/uz5NdZI6eG — Gabriel Boric Font (@GabrielBoric) December 18, 2024

Chile’s Palestinian community has celebrated the “light of hope” tradition since 2021, the Anadolu news agency reported. The country is reportedly home to some half a million people of Palestinian descent.

ICJ Case

In September, Chile officially filed a declaration of intervention in the case by South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) accusing Israel of committing genocide in its military onslaught on the Gaza Strip.

Chile’s intervention, submitted under Article 63 of the ICJ Statute, asserts its interest in the construction of the Genocide Convention as it applies to the case.

On December 29 last year, South Africa filed an application instituting proceedings against Israel concerning alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the Genocide Convention in relation to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Other countries have since joined the case, including Nicaragua, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, the State of Palestine, Spain, and Türkiye.

Ongoing Genocide

The Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip continues with the death toll among starved and besieged Palestinian civilians rising daily.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

A new Human Rights Watch report has concluded that Israel’s deliberate obstruction of the Palestinian population’s access to water in Gaza amounts to an “act of genocide.” Published on Thursday, the report cites figures by the World Health Organization (WHO) that indicate that a… pic.twitter.com/yvGnqF9V3l — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 19, 2024

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,129 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 107,338 wounded.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. However, Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Millions Displaced

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Israeli forces continue to burn and demolish civilian homes in northern Gaza, where residents have either been killed or forcibly displaced. The area has been under siege for over 70 days. A soldier shared footage of the destruction, accompanied by a song glorifying killing,… pic.twitter.com/HswzfhUiZb — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) December 19, 2024

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern region.

(PC, Anadolu)