Netanyahu Committing ‘Crime against Humanity’ in Gaza – Chilean President

December 19, 2024 News
Chilean President Gabriel Boric. (Photo: via BORIC X Page)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

“I choose humanity. What (Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu has done is a war crime, a crime against humanity.”

Chilean President Gabriel Boric has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of committing a “war crime” in the ongoing genocidal assault on the Palestinian population of Gaza.

“I choose humanity. What (Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu has done is a war crime, a crime against humanity,” Boric said in a speech at the ‘Palestinian Christmas: Light of Hope from Bethlehem to Chile’ event, on Wednesday.

The president called on the international community, “and in particular the most powerful countries,” to not stop at words,” but “take action to stop this massacre.”

“We are deeply pained and shaken not only by what is happening in Gaza but also by the events in the West Bank,” he added.

‘Redouble Efforts’

On X Boric said: “Today, at the Christmas ceremony of the Palestinian community in Chile, we invite the world to look up, reflect on the suffering of so many in Gaza, and to redouble efforts for peace, especially at this time of year that represents family unity.”

Chile’s Palestinian community has celebrated the “light of hope” tradition since 2021, the Anadolu news agency reported. The country is reportedly home to some half a million people of Palestinian descent.

ICJ Case

In September, Chile officially filed a declaration of intervention in the case by South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) accusing Israel of committing genocide in its military onslaught on the Gaza Strip.

Chile’s intervention, submitted under Article 63 of the ICJ Statute, asserts its interest in the construction of the Genocide Convention as it applies to the case.

Declaration of Intervention – Chile Requests to Join South Africa’s Genocide Case against Israel at ICJ

On December 29 last year, South Africa filed an application instituting proceedings against Israel concerning alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the Genocide Convention in relation to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Other countries have since joined the case, including Nicaragua, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, the State of Palestine, Spain, and Türkiye.

Ongoing Genocide

The Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip continues with the death toll among starved and besieged Palestinian civilians rising daily.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,129 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 107,338 wounded.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. However, Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Millions Displaced

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern region.

(PC, Anadolu)

