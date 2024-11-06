Russia Working to Prevent War on Gaza from Spilling into Regional War – Putin

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Russian president reiterated the need for ‘international legal frameworks’ to restore peace.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia is working diligently to prevent Israel’s war on Gaza from spilling into a regional war across the Middle East, Anadolu news agency reported.

Speaking to foreign ambassadors in Moscow, Putin emphasized that a lasting peace between Palestinians and Israelis can only be achieved through reconciliation that is founded on recognized “international legal frameworks.”

“The key to restoring peace in the region is implementing a two-state solution, as outlined in UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions,” the Russian President was quoted as saying by Anadolu.

In his speech, Putin touched on a number of other issues namely the Russian-Ukrainian war, relations with the West and the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace deal.

BRICS Want Peaceful Resolution

Regarding the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv, the Russian president commended the “sincere efforts” of Russia’s partners in BRICS to achieve a peaceful resolution to end the war.

BRICS is a group of emerging economies for cooperation that includes Russia, Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Iran, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

The Russian president told the ambassadors that his country remains open to talks with Kyiv, despite Ukraine’s rejection of an agreement “under external influence” at the start of the nearly three-year-old conflict.

According to Anadolu, Putin slammed the attempts of western countries to escalate and prolong the conflict, labeling it as an “erroneous course” that aims at subjecting Moscow to a strategic defeat.

“Such illusory calculations can only be made by those who neither know nor care to know Russian history, disregarding the unity, spirit, and cohesion of the Russian people,” he was quoted as saying by the news agency.

“Genocide Continues

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 43,391 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,347 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(Anadolu, PC)