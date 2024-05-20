‘Crisis of International Law and UN’ – Clare Daly on Ongoing Genocide in Gaza 

“What we have now is a crisis of international law, a crisis of UN agencies, and a crisis for humanity.”

European Parliament legislator Clare Daly has said Israel’s ongoing genocidal assault on Gaza has become a crisis of international law, UN agencies and humanity.

“Gaza is now a test for the whole of the world. It is not that there have not been other genocides … but we didn’t see them in the full glare, deliberately named and bragged about, and the world seemingly unable to deal with it,” Daly told the Anadolu news agency.

“What we have now is a crisis of international law, a crisis of UN agencies, and a crisis for humanity,” the Irish politician stated.

Daly pointed out that contrary to Western nations’ support of Israel, people around the world are defying their governments and exposing their hypocrisy.

Ordinary people around the whole world are on the one side, and the countries which have the majority of the world’s population are on the one side in a little corner, enabling and making this happen,” said Daly. “The US, the EU, Canada and Britain, the old colonial powers and empires, they are the minority. But the people in those countries can also see them now for what they are.”

She stressed that people all across the globe are “the voices of the majority.”

“We have to find a way of structuring that to reimagine the UN and to make international law work. That can only be done transnationally … People everywhere are the same. People everywhere want the same thing, so we have to organize that,” Daly added.

Irish-Palestinian Parallels

Asked about the strong pro-Palestine sentiments in Ireland, she pointed out that most Irish people see parallels between the Palestinian struggle and their fight for decolonization.

“The people of Ireland are very, very aware of the struggle of the Palestinian people over generations; us being a formally occupied country, one in the heart of the European Union, that tradition goes back,” she said.

“It’s very much in our consciousness. I’ve been an activist for Palestinian justice all my adult political life. So, when we see the oppression, which had gone on for years, escalating to the stage of genocide, how could anybody be silent in that?”

At the first Global Anti-Apartheid Conference in South Africa last week, Ireland’s Sinn Fein chairperson Declan Kearney said Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza “has laid bare the moral hypocrisy of the big Western powers.”

“Israel’s genocidal war against Gaza, its aggression in the West Bank, and the collective punishment and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people have posed explicit questions, specifically for that cartel of Western governments which control the global North,” Kearney said.

Last month, Ireland’s Foreign Minister Michael Martin accused Israel of breaching humanitarian law saying its response in Gaza was “fully disproportionate.”

“We believe that the response has been fully disproportionate and has also been, in our view, a breach of humanitarian law in terms of the destruction of Gaza and also in terms of the killing of civilians, innocent men, women and children,” Martin said.

Germany’s Actions are ‘Undemocratic’

Karin De Rigo, a prominent peace activist from Germany, strongly criticized the German government’s support of Israel and repression of pro-Palestine voices in the country.

“The International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court are doing investigations, which are going to bring something,” De Rigo, a candidate of the left-wing MeRA25 party for upcoming European Parliament elections in Germany, told the Anadolu news agency.

“The problem now is Germany doesn’t know anymore how to appear in a good light,” said De Rigo. “So, obviously, the easiest solution they found is just to silence everybody. But this is not what a democratic state should do.”

She said people in Germany are “being criminalized for defending basic human rights, for asking for peace, and asking for a stop to the export of weapons, and a stop to the second Western colonialism.”

On the question of Berlin’s staunch support for Israel, even at the cost of undermining its own global image, De Rigo said it was linked to misplaced efforts to “protect itself and its past,” reported Anadolu.

silence

“In Germany, we say, ‘never again’ but they have never applied it completely, so it is ‘never again’ only for the Jews at the moment. This indicates very well that Germany has neither understood what it has done in the past and neither is able to accept its racist behavior right now,” she stated.

“Being in favor of Palestinian means being just being in favor of freedom, and support for their struggle for liberation means liberating ourselves,” De Rigo stressed.

Germany remains one of the staunchest supporters of Israel’s military assault on the Gaza Strip, as well as one of Tel Aviv’s biggest arms suppliers.

In March, Nicaragua filed a case against Germany at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) “for violations of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crime of Genocide,” concerning Berlin’s financial and military aid to Israel in its ongoing war on Gaza.

Namibia’s Minister of Justice, Yvonne Dausab, has said “Germany has a responsibility to speak in a manner that shows remorse, that shows regret for what has happened in the past.”

She explained, “It is therefore like my late president Dr Hage Geingob said when Germany was associating themselves with what Israel was doing particularly with the South African case (at the ICJ), ‘Germany has no moral authority to speak in support of anything that has to do with Palestine’.”

Staggering Death Toll

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,456 Palestinians have been killed, and 79,476 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(Anadolu, PC)