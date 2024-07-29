Day of Rage and Solidarity – Haniyeh Calls for Global Day of Support for Gaza, Prisoners on August 3

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The head of the Hamas’ political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, called for a day of rage and solidarity with the Palestinian prisoners and to protest the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza.

“Let the third of August be a national and global day in support of Gaza and the prisoners, and a continuous movement until the genocide against our prisoners and our Palestinian people stops,” Haniyeh said in a statement on Sunday.

“ We call for active and massive participation on this national and global day in defense of our prisoners and our people in the Gaza Strip, to expose the brutal crimes of the occupation against them, and to support their rights and just cause,” he added.

The statement also said that the Palestinian movement looks forward to the third of August being a pivotal, visible and effective day in all parts of Palestine, in the refugee camps and diaspora, in our Arab and Islamic world, and among all free people in the world, in order to support our people in the Gaza Strip and our free prisoners in the occupation’s prisons.”

Haniyeh explained that the announcement comes in light of the genocidal war “practiced by the Nazi Zionist occupation against our people in the Gaza Strip for the tenth consecutive month”, and the unprecedented increase in the number of martyred prisoners inside the occupation’s prisons and detention centers.”

Moreover, this initiative also aims at highlighting “the international silence and inability to stop this aggressive war against our people and our prisoners, the bias, support and full partnership of the American administration in this aggression.”

Haniyeh also noted “the failure of human rights and humanitarian institutions to assume their responsibilities in providing support, assistance and victory for our people in the Gaza Strip and our prisoners in the prisons of the Zionist enemy.”

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,363 Palestinians have been killed, and 90,923 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

