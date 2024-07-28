Netanyahu’s Goal to Eradicate Hamas Unrealistic – Russian FM Lavrov

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“It is an unrealistic task to eradicate the organization which exists, which has enough capabilities and enough support, including in the Muslim world”. – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday that the total eradication of the Palestinian Movement Hamas, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu considers a key precondition for a ceasefire in Gaza, is an unrealistic objective.

“No prospect for an end to this bloodshed can be seen yet,” Lavrov told reporters at the end of his visit to Malaysia, according to the Russian news agency TASSA.

“Israel, through Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said in response to calls for a ceasefire that it would not stop until it completely eliminates Hamas. In my opinion, and many of my colleagues share this point of view, it is an unrealistic task to eradicate the organization which exists, which has enough capabilities and enough support, including in the Muslim world,” Lavrov reportedly added.

The top Russian diplomat noted that some countries are attempting to draw up new compromise proposals for a step-by-step end to the violence, “given that Israel rejects an immediate ceasefire.”

“Some Arab countries, Egypt and Qatar are working with the Americans, and they also hold some meetings with the Israelis,” he reportedly said.

According to Lavrov, however, “it is not very good that the Palestinians are excluded from meetings that are designed to eventually determine their future.”

“In this regard, we will continue to help restore the Palestinian unity,” the Russian foreign minister concluded.

Key Role

Last month, Mousa Abu Marzouk, the Deputy Head of Hamas’ Political Bureau, discussed in an interview with al-Jazeera various aspects of Russia’s potential involvement in the Gaza war and highlighted the movement’s perspectives on the ongoing negotiations and regional dynamics.

Abu Marzouk, who was visiting Moscow at the time, emphasized the significance of Russia’s role if Israel’s war in Gaza were to expand.

He pointed to Russia’s alliances in the region, particularly with Iran, suggesting potential expanded roles for Moscow in such scenarios.

“The real war is with the United States, which supplies Tel Aviv with weapons and protects it in international forums and from sanctions,” Abu Marzouk said, noting that, therefore, “there must be a country the size of Russia standing by your side, so that the United States does not monopolize not only the Middle East region but also the international arena.”

Abu Marzouk acknowledged Russia’s longstanding support for Palestinian self-determination and noted its current provision of civil aid.

He suggested that Russia could play a more active role beyond its current engagement, especially given its presence in Syria and its relations with Iran.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,324 Palestinians have been killed, and 90,830 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, TASS)