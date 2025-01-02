Did Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Undergo Prostate Cancer Surgery?

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Amid rumors about Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s prostate surgery, medical experts raise key questions about the procedure’s purpose and its potential implications for his health.

Amid rumors circulating in both Israeli and Arab media that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent surgery to remove his prostate gland due to prostate cancer, the Palestine Chronicle sought the opinion of a medical professional.

We asked if there was any medical basis for this rumor. Requesting to remain anonymous, the expert responded with the following:

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu underwent a prostatectomy on Sunday, December 29, 2024. It was announced that the surgery to remove the prostate gland would take place in a fully secured operating room, located in an underground bunker in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem neighborhood, in case of a missile attack during the procedure.

Three key questions arise from this announcement:

The PM would be under general anesthesia for several hours. Who took his place during this time? What was the reason for the prostatectomy? Will the PM experience urinary incontinence going forward?

Question 1 remains unanswered, as no official announcement has addressed who assumed the PM’s responsibilities during his incapacitation. This will likely be up to the Israeli media to investigate and report.

Regarding Question 2, a prostatectomy is a significant surgery, particularly for someone of Netanyahu’s age. It is generally performed in cases of prostate cancer, as the side effects of the procedure can be severe. One of the most common complications is urinary incontinence, which may require the patient to wear diapers for the rest of their life.

The official announcement referred to the surgery being necessary due to “prostate enlargement,” but such a procedure is usually not performed for benign issues. Enlarged prostate glands are common, but typically, surgery is reserved for cases of cancer. In this context, the official statement does not rule out prostate cancer.

For prostate cancer, standard pre-surgical treatment involves hormone therapy to reduce the tumor burden. This therapy, typically administered in the form of oral medication, deprives the tumor of testosterone, its primary source of nutrition. These medications are usually taken for several months before surgery to shrink the prostate and ease the surgical procedure.

Furthermore, hormone therapy can reduce testosterone levels to near zero, a process known as chemical castration. Radiation therapy is also often part of the treatment plan before a prostatectomy to shrink the prostate and target cancer cells. Radiation therapy typically involves 20-40 sessions, each lasting about 10 minutes. While side effects can include fatigue, incontinence, and skin redness at the treatment site, no public announcements have confirmed whether Netanyahu underwent radiation therapy.

As for Question 3, it is likely that Netanyahu will experience some degree of urinary incontinence for the rest of his life, regardless of whether his prostate was removed for cancer or another condition.

While the public was told that the surgery was to treat an “enlarged prostate gland,” this explanation does not fully clarify why the prostate needed to be removed or address the possibility of prostate cancer. Additionally, since Netanyahu was under general anesthesia during the procedure, it remains unclear who temporarily took on his duties. The Israeli government has not provided answers to these critical questions, leaving it up to the Israeli media to investigate further.

