Striking ‘Truman’ and ‘Ben Gurion’: Yemen’s Powerful Messages in the New Year

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In an article for Al Mayadeen, Ali Dhafar, a Yemeni author, argues that Yemen’s recent strategic military operations against US and Israeli assets signal its growing capabilities and a defiant stance in support of Palestine, reshaping regional power dynamics. These are the article’s key points.

As 2025 begins, it is anticipated that resistance will continue to escalate from the Yemeni front and its allies. The US-Israeli-British alliance may attempt to reshape its regional strategies after the failure of its previous alliances and deterrence efforts.

Washington and Tel Aviv may find themselves in increasingly difficult positions, especially with the rising military influence of Yemen in the regional power equation, unless the ongoing aggression against Gaza is halted.

Military Successes

The latest developments underscore this shift. After over a year of supporting Palestine, Yemen has continuously imposed new equations and showcased significant capabilities across land, sea, and air.

This culminated in the announcement by the Yemeni armed forces, through spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree, of two major military operations in late 2024: an attack on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport and a strike on a power station south of occupied Jerusalem.

These operations were coupled with a successful naval strike targeting the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman — carried out just as US forces were preparing a large-scale airstrike on Yemen. The success of these operations thwarted the planned US air assault, marking a significant victory for Yemen’s military.

A Rising Pattern of Escalation

These operations are part of a broader escalation, with nearly 20 operations in Israeli territory in December alone. Despite the ongoing aggression and frequent threats, Yemen has steadily increased the frequency and scale of its military actions. This growing intensity signals potential for broader future engagements as 2025 progresses.

The latest strikes occurred just hours after the Israeli representative to the United Nations made threats in a Security Council session, instigated by Tel Aviv. Yemen’s response, through its operations, sent a clear message to Israel and its allies: Yemen will not be deterred by these threats and will continue its defensive and offensive operations in support of Palestine.

The timing and selection of targets in these operations — such as Ben Gurion Airport and the power station south of Jerusalem — are significant. These facilities are critical infrastructure points that could disrupt daily activities in Israel. Targeting such vital hubs could escalate pressure on the enemy, potentially including Israeli ports in future strikes. This suggests a wider strategy aimed at crippling Israel’s essential infrastructure.

These operations not only serve as direct military actions but also provide crucial support for Palestinians in Gaza, who face a catastrophic humanitarian crisis under ongoing Israeli attacks. The strikes bolster Palestinian resistance and send a message of solidarity, particularly at a time when rumors of Egyptian and Qatari-brokered negotiations are circulating.

Strategic and Tactical Insights

The recent operations reaffirm two critical points highlighted by Yemen’s leader, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, in his speech following the Israeli strikes on Sanaa and Hodeidah airports.

Yemen’s advanced technological capabilities have now reached a level where they can neutralize Israeli and US defense systems. The precision and speed of Yemeni missiles, often evading enemy interception systems, underscore this shift in power dynamics.

Despite the continuous US-British-led aggression, Yemen’s operations have only intensified. Each time the coalition escalates its aggression, Yemen responds with increased frequency, sophistication, and expansion of targets, effectively frustrating enemy attempts at deterrence.

A Preemptive Strike on ‘Truman’

In an impressive show of military readiness, Yemeni forces once again targeted the USS Harry Truman, just hours before a planned US airstrike on Sanaa. This was the second such strike in nine days. The USS Truman represents a significant military threat to Yemen, and its targeted attack underscores Yemen’s ability to preemptively strike formidable U.S. assets.

The preemptive nature of these operations highlights Yemen’s military and intelligence capabilities. They reflect a growing confidence in Yemen’s ability to defend itself and deliver painful blows to some of the world’s most powerful military forces, including the US.

Moreover, these actions send a political message to Washington and Tel Aviv, signaling that Yemen is capable of effectively countering foreign aggression and will continue its military responses as long as the threats—particularly the ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza—persist.

The Year Ahead

The synchronization of Yemen’s latest military operations suggests high levels of readiness and coordination between its land, sea, and air forces. This reflects Yemen’s capacity to execute complex, multi-faceted attacks simultaneously.

The timing of these actions also points to an even more confrontational 2025, given the aggressive behavior of US and Israeli forces. However, Yemen’s increasing military sophistication and determination indicate that it is prepared to continue resisting these threats and to leverage its growing capabilities to push back against its enemies.

The ongoing struggle for Palestine and Yemen is far from over, and Yemen’s continued military successes are a testament to its resilience and its strategic importance in the region. As the year unfolds, Yemen’s stance will undoubtedly remain a pivotal factor in the broader Middle Eastern struggle against imperialism and occupation.

(Al Mayadeen. Translated and prepared by the Palestine Chronicle)