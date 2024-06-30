GAZA LIVE BLOG: Devastation in Shejaiya | Third Phase of War | Five Israeli Soldiers Wounded – Day 268

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Director of the Euro-Mediterranean Monitor, Rami Abdu, said that the field team had received testimonies about dozens of Palestinians who were executed by Israeli occupation forces on the ground or whose shelters were bombed in the Shejaiya neighborhood. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will discuss this evening the transition to the third phase of war, according to Israeli media. The Israeli Soroka Hospital – located in the city of Beersheba – stated that it received five soldiers who were seriously injured in southern Gaza. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,877 Palestinians have been killed, and 86,969 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Sunday, June 30, 6:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and injuries occurred when the occupation targeted a house in Al-Karama neighborhood, north of Gaza City.

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the military facility of the Beit Hillel barracks with a Falaq missile, achieving confirmed hits.

Sunday, June 30, 5:30 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: Several drones penetrated the airspace in the Golan region, and one fell and exploded in the Merom Gol area.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters destroyed the positions of the occupation army penetrating the Al-Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, with mortar shells.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our mujahideen managed to snipe an Israeli soldier in the ongoing battles in the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

AL-QASSAM FIGHTERS: fighters destroyed an Israeli Tiger troop carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell, leaving its members dead and wounded south of Tal Al-Hawa.

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters bombed the headquarters of the Sahel Battalion in the Beit Hillel barracks with a Burkan missile, destroying part of it and causing confirmed casualties.

Sunday, June 30, 5:00 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: 33 soldiers were injured over the weekend, 22 of whom were injured in the Gaza battles.

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens sounded in Beit Hillel and other towns in the Upper Galilee.

ISRAELI ARMY: A soldier from the 890th Battalion was seriously injured in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters bombed the headquarters of the 91st Division in the Branit barracks with a heavy Burkan missile, hitting it directly.

Sunday, June 30, 4:00 pm (GMT+2)

MEDICAL SOURCES IN GAZA: The death toll since dawn today has reached 15 Palestinians, as a result of the continued Israeli bombardment of various areas in the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The body of a Palestinian was recovered following an Israeli bombing on the Oraiba area, north of Rafah.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted a building used by Israeli army soldiers in the Yaroun settlement in northern Israel,

Sunday, June 30, 3:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Two young men were killed in Israeli artillery shelling of the Al-Waha area in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Palestinian activists broadcast scenes showing sewage accumulating in the streets of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, as a result of the occupation’s destruction of the infrastructure.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed the Nahal Oz site in the Gaza envelope.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces are bulldozing and burning agricultural lands in northern Gaza, which are the only source of vegetables, amid conditions resembling famine experienced by the residents of the northern Gaza Strip with a scarcity of aid.

NETANYAHU: There is no change in our position regarding the process of recovering the captives.

Sunday, June 30, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: The Israeli army is expanding the buffer zone along 14 kilometers of the Philadelphi corridor to destroy tunnels and preserve what it described as its achievements in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli army’s tanks are penetrating the Al-Mashrou’ area east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip amid artillery shelling, after the occupation bulldozed homes in the Al-Shakoush area of ​​the city.

ISRAELI MEDIA: A missile landed in the Gaza envelope, without recording any casualties or damage, after sirens sounded in the Gaza Strip.

SMOTRICH: Smotrich called on the majority of Israelis not to be drawn in by what he described as a “vocal minority that is trying to forcefully drag Israel into internal wars.”

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper quoted the commander of the southern region as saying that Israel is not prepared to deter an attack similar to what happened on October 7, stressing that he does not rule out its repetition.

Sunday, June 30, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

SMOTRICH: There is no escape from a decisive and rapid war with Hezbollah.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The ministry appealed to international organizations to bring fuel to the hospitals in the Strip, warning that the remaining hospitals and oxygen stations will stop working within 48 hours due to the depletion of the necessary fuel.

Sunday, June 30, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

SOROKA HOSPITAL: The Israeli Soroka Hospital – located in the city of Beersheba – stated that it received five soldiers who were seriously injured in southern Gaza.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli quadcopter opened fire on residents and their homes in the Shejaiya neighborhood in eastern Gaza, coinciding with artillery shelling.

Sunday, June 30, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

DIRECTOR OF AL-AWDA HOSPITAL: The Director of Al Awda Hospital, Ahmed Muhanna, confirmed that the hospital located north of Gaza is threatened with a complete cessation of providing services due to the lack of fuel, amid a severe scarcity of aid as a result of the occupation preventing the entry of trucks through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

Sunday, June 30, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Netanyahu is seeking to select members of the official investigation committee into the failure that Israel witnessed in the October 7 attack in cooperation with the opposition.

LAPID: The calm in Gaza will lead to calm in northern Israel. Reaching a deal that ends the war will end the clashes on the Lebanese-Israeli border.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone raided the town of Houla in southern Lebanon.

Sunday, June 30, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

KAN (citing a military source): The Israeli army will remain in Gaza as long as an international entity is not found to manage the Strip, indicating that this may continue for many months.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant will discuss this evening the transition to the third phase of the war.

Sunday, June 30, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

EURO-MED MONITOR: The Director of the Euro-Mediterranean Monitor, Rami Abdu, said that the field team had received testimonies about dozens of Palestinians who were executed by Israeli occupation forces on the ground or whose shelters were bombed in the Shejaiya neighborhood.

UN MIDDLE EAST ENVOY: The Israeli cabinet’s decision to legalize five settlements in the occupied West Bank was “deeply worrying.”

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces launched a series of raids on several neighborhoods in Gaza City.

UNRWA: UNRWA spokeswoman Louise Waterridge warned that summer heat had become “unbearable” in Gaza, where families were living under plastic sheets in tents as temperatures soared.

Sunday, June 30, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation aircraft launched a raid on the Al-Daraj neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Sunday, June 30, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the southern areas of the city of Rafah.

Sunday, June 30, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Sufa and Hawalliyet, south of the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Israeli raids targeted the towns of Abasan and Khuza’a, east of the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sunday, June 30, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

UN OFFICIAL: Israel’s actions in the West Bank increase tension and undermine chances for peace.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli police attack protesters against Netanyahu government.

