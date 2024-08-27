Due to Israeli Evacuation Orders – UN Stops Aid Work in Gaza, Vaccine Distribution at Risk

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A UN official confirmed that humanitarian activities had ceased following new Israeli evacuation orders issued Sunday night for Deir Al-Balah.

The United Nations suspended humanitarian operations in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday after Israeli evacuation orders for Deir Al-Balah created significant challenges in delivering aid and distributing polio vaccines, marking the first appearance of the virus in the territory in 25 years, Bloomberg reported.

According to the American news website, a UN official confirmed that humanitarian activities had ceased following new Israeli evacuation orders issued Sunday night for Deir Al-Balah.

“Though the UN hasn’t given official orders to stop, in practice it’s unable to conduct any aid deliveries, the person said, adding the world body is in touch with Israeli officials about resuming operations as soon as possible,” the report stated.

This area was previously the focal point of most UN-coordinated operations and housed thousands of displaced individuals after being designated as a “safe area” by Israeli forces.

“The interruption risks delaying a UN-led vaccination campaign scheduled to begin later this week,” the report also said, adding that “humanitarian groups have been working to start inoculations after traces of a polio virus variant were found in local water sources last month.”

Deep Concern

On Monday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) expressed deep concern over the Israeli evacuation orders, highlighting that they affect 15 facilities housing UN staff and NGO workers, as well as four UN warehouses, all located in or near the area under evacuation.

OCHA warned that this decision would disrupt the operations of a full humanitarian center established in Deir Al-Balah after the evacuation of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip last May.

The United Nations confirmed that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) will continue its efforts, though it acknowledged that the assistance provided will be only a “drop in the ocean” compared to the overwhelming needs.

UNRWA described the situation in Gaza as “catastrophic”, with families forced to flee while surrounded by Israeli tanks, bombs, and airstrikes.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,476 Palestinians have been killed, and 93,647 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.