Empty Promises – Iranian President Criticizes Western Powers during Meeting with Hamas

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian criticized Western powers for their empty promises to his country during a meeting with Hamas’ Political Bureau in Qatar on Wednesday.

Pezeshkian told the Hamas delegation on the sideline of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue summit for which he arrived in the Qatari capital, that Western countries made empty promises to Tehran, urging it to show restrain in the prospect of a ceasefire in the besieged Gaza Strip, Al-Mayadeen reported.

The Iranian president emphasized that Iran’s missile attack on Israel Tuesday night came in response to the ongoing Israeli crimes, warning that if Tel Aviv is to make the “slightest mistake” it should be prepared for “an even harsher response,” he said according to Al-Mayadeen.

Pezeshkian revealed to the Hamas delegation that the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was one of the most painful events in his life, “as he was a guest at my inauguration ceremony.”

A detailed look at the key figures, weapons, and targets involved in Iran’s large-scale missile strike on Israel, known as Operation Promise Two. (Sources: Israeli Army Radio, Iranian State TV, Iranian Chief of Staff, CNN, ABC News, Wall Street Journal) pic.twitter.com/SkSlHSE1aK — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 2, 2024

Right to Defend Itself

A day earlier following the Iranian missile attack on Israel, Pezeshkian defended his country’s “legitimate self-defense​​​​​​​ rights”, stressing that they were a “decisive response” to Israel’s “aggression”.

Pezeshkian went on to say in a statement published on X that the missile attacks were “in defense of the interests and citizens of Iran.”

“Let Netanyahu know that Iran is not a belligerent, but it stands firmly against any threat. This is only a corner of our power,” the Iranian president said according to the statement.

“Do not enter into a conflict with Iran,” he warned.

True Promise 2

Hundreds of Iranian missiles rained all over Israel on Tuesday, though reportedly aiming for military and strategic targets.

The Iranian missiles, many of which have reached their intended targets, were concentrated in two major areas: the Tel Aviv-Yaffa region and the Naqab, where many Israeli military bases are situated.

According to the Israeli army, sirens were activated in nearly 1,500 areas throughout the country.

Following the attack, Major General Mohammed Bagheri, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, advised Israel of restraint.

“If the Zionist regime is not restrained and acts against Iran, we will target all its infrastructure,” he warned.

Bagheri revealed that Iran has endured “a difficult period of restraint” following the assassination of the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, in Tehran Ismail Haniyeh after repeated requests from the United States and Europe to allow for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“However, after the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and General Nilforoushan, the situation became unbearable,” he stated.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)