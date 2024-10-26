Horrific Massacre in Beit Lahia – Scores Killed, Wounded as Israeli Strikes Target Residential Areas

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Following the airstrikes, residents urgently called for aid to retrieve victims and tend to the wounded, as emergency services in northern Gaza were severely disrupted, halting ambulance operations in the area.

Israeli forces carried out a horrific massacre on a residential area in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, on Saturday evening, an official from the Health Ministry reported to Al-Jazeera.

According to the report, the Israeli occupation army struck five populated houses, resulting in at least 35 dead and many others injured.

In their brutal military campaign aimed at eradicating the local population, Israeli forces have besieged northern Gaza for the last weeks.

Israeli troops encircled Beit Lahia and held Kamal Adwan Hospital under siege for three days before storming it.

The raid led to the deaths and injuries of many civilians.

Medical staff and patients were reportedly abducted within the facility, exacerbating the dire humanitarian situation.

This is a developing story…

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 42,924 Palestinians have been killed, and 100,833 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

A 12-day-old girl tragically lost her life today due to an Israeli airstrike on the Maqat family home in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/bE5utVQdZT — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 26, 2024

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)