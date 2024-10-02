LIVE BLOG: Hezbollah Ambushes Israeli Soldiers | Rockets Hit Israeli Bases | Massacres in Gaza | Iran Threatens Israel – Day 361

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As Israel woke up to the post-Iranian response reality, it found itself facing Hezbollah and Ansarallah rockets, confirming that the ‘Axis of Resistance’ has managed to restore deterrence. Meanwhile, a Hezbollah ambush killed and wounded a number of Israeli soldiers as soon as they tried to enter Lebanon. In Gaza, the Israeli army carried out several major massacres, unseen in Gaza in weeks, killing over 40 in Khan Yunis, 3′ in Gaza and more elsewhere. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, 41,615 Palestinians have been killed, and 96,359 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Wednesday, October 2, 11:30 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens sound in Yaron, Avdon, Hanita, Yaara, and Kabri in the Western Galilee.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Avivim barracks with a large missile salvo.

AL-MAYADEEN: Magen David Adom asks Israelis to donate blood due to a severe shortage of blood units in Tel Aviv.

IRANIAN LEADER ALI KHAMENEI: The presence of the United States and European countries in the region is the root of the problem and the reason for these wars.

Hezbollah shelled the border area in the north, causing injuries among the army. Military helicopters landed at Rambam hospitals in Haifa, Ziv in Safed and Linzon in central Israel.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in Avivim with a large missile barrage in support of Gaza and in defense of Lebanon and its people.

ISRALI POLICE: The perpetrators of yesterday’s shooting attack in Tel Aviv were from Hebron, and one of them was killed and the other was injured.

Wednesday, October 2, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

ANSARALLAH SPOKESMAN: The spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces announces a military operation targeting military sites deep within Israel using three Quds-5 cruise missiles.

AL-MAYADEEN: Israeli warplanes target the Choueifat area on the outskirts of Beirut’s southern suburbs.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Four houses were damaged in Matula in the last hour as a result of shelling from Lebanon.

IRANIAN FM: We told the United States that our next response will be harsher in the event of an attack on Iran.

HEZBOLLAH MEDIA RELATIONS: We are organizing a media tour at 1:00 PM for those media outlets and accredited journalists who wish to cover some of the barbaric Israeli attacks on residential buildings and media institutions in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel Railways Authority announced that it will be temporarily closed starting today until further notice.

AL-MAYADEEN: A missile salvo was launched from Lebanon targeting the front edge of the Western Galilee.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Hezbollah has fired more than 100 rockets towards Israel since morning.

IRAN: Iran has maintained restraint for two months in the hope of achieving a ceasefire in Gaza.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said the 36th Division and the Etzioni Brigade joined the ground operation in southern Lebanon.

AL-MAYADEEN: Israel launched a raid on the vicinity of the southern suburb of Beirut.

IRANIAN GOVERNMENT: Operation True Promise 2 was in defense of our national interests within the framework of international laws. We seek peace, not war, but we will respond to any party that crosses its boundaries.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three people were killed and others injured in Israeli artillery shelling of the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Yunis.

IRANIAN FM: Any country that allows our enemies to use its airspace against us will bear responsibility.

CHANNEL 12: About 20 shells were fired from Lebanon at the Western Galilee and Krayot areas north of Haifa.

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Haifa and the Western Galilee after rocket launches were detected.

Wednesday, October 2, 09:45 am (GMT+2)

GAZA MEDICAL SOURCES: 57 people were killed in Israeli raids on different areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted a concentration of enemy forces and artillery positions south of Kiryat Shmona with a rocket barrage and caused casualties.

TASNIM: Iran had extended flight cancellations until 5 a.m. on Thursday.

ISRAEL’S CHANNEL 12: At least 100 homes in the central Israeli city of Hod Hasharon were damaged by the Iranian attack.

AL-MAYADEEN: Israeli soldiers tried to enter Odaisseh, but when they reached the barbed wire, they fell into a tight ambush.

HEZBOLLAH: the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at dawn on 2-10-2024, confronted an enemy Israeli infantry force that attempted to infiltrate the town of Odaisseh from the direction of Khallet Al-Mahafer, clashing with it, inflicting casualties, and forcing it to retreat.

HOME FRONT (ISRAEL): Sirens continued to sound in Kiryat Shmona and towns in the Upper Galilee.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli soldiers were wounded in shelling and exchanges of fire with Hezbollah near the border with Lebanon, adding that the soldiers were taken to Rambam hospitals in Haifa and Ziv in Safed in the Upper Galilee on Wednesday morning.

ISRAEL HAYOM: About 30 rockets had been fired at Metulla since the morning.

HOME FRONT (ISRAEL): Israel’s Home Front said sirens sounded in the western and upper Galilee, as well as in several cities and areas in northern Israel.

IRAN (Iranian Parliament Speaker): Iran’s next response to any aggression by Israel will be at a very different level.

REUTERS: Danish police say that two explosions occurred in the vicinity of the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen and are being investigated, noting that there are no reports of injuries from the explosions.

