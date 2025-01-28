‘Expel Israelis,’ Iranian FM Suggests amid Criticism of Trump’s Gaza Proposal

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iran’s FM Araghchi rejects Gaza expulsion proposal, warns against attacks on nuclear facilities, and calls for serious diplomacy.

In an exclusive interview with Sky News, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi firmly rejected a proposal reportedly floated by US President Donald Trump to expel Palestinians from Gaza, calling the idea unacceptable.

“Palestine cannot be deleted from this region; Palestinians cannot be expelled,” Araghchi stated.

Offering a sarcastic counter-suggestion, he added, “Instead of Palestinians, try to expel Israelis; take them to Greenland so they can kill two birds with one stone.”

The comments, which have sparked sharp regional criticism, come as tensions escalate following Trump’s reelection.

Araghchi also expressed confidence in the ability of its regional allies, including Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, to endure.

“This is a school of thought, an idea, a cause, an ideal that will always be there,” he said, reaffirming Iran’s support for these groups.

During the interview, Araghchi also issued a stark warning to the United States and Israel against any potential attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities, describing such an act as “crazy” and threatening a swift and decisive response.

“We have made it clear that any attack to our nuclear facilities would be faced with an immediate and decisive response. But I don’t think they will do that crazy thing,” he said, adding that such a move would “turn the whole region into a very bad disaster.”

Iran's warning over the prospect of attacks by Israel and the US on its nuclear facilities – exclusive interview with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran with @SkyNews https://t.co/EKIgqQNXXW — Tim Singleton (@TimSingSkyNews) January 28, 2025

Amid discussions of reviving negotiations with the U.S., Araghchi downplayed Trump’s recent openness to a new agreement, calling his comments insufficient.

“Lots of things should be done by the other side to buy our confidence. We haven’t heard anything but the ‘nice’ word, and this is obviously not enough,” he said.

However, Araghchi noted that Iran would remain open to considering a serious proposal, saying that if a serious proposal is formulated, “we would not reject whatever (Trump) says.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)