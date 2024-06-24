‘Expired Canned Foods’ – Food Poisoning Cases Reported in Gaza 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Gaza’s government media office has accused Israel of implementing a systematic starvation policy and preventing Palestinians from receiving medical treatment.

The consumption of expired canned food in the Gaza Strip has resulted in several cases of food poisoning, according to the enclave’s Government Media Office.

In a statement, the office said “people are consuming expired canned foods, causing large numbers of poisonings,” the Anadolu news agency reported.

“Hunger and disease are on the rise among Gaza’s population, particularly affecting children,” the statement added.

The office accused Israel of implementing a systematic starvation policy and preventing Gazans from receiving medical treatment.

It noted that Israeli forces have been targeting municipal crews attempting to restore water wells in the region, said Anadolu.

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The occupation's destruction of water wells exacerbates the suffering in the northern Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/Fg8QCbXNcK pic.twitter.com/13GDCmlSbw — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 19, 2024

The Israeli army has also been directly targeting civil defense teams, deliberately disabling them, according to the statement.

Due to the war and Israeli restrictions – which violate international laws – Palestinians in Gaza, especially in northern areas, face extreme shortages of food, water, and medicine, leading to deaths from hunger.

Dozens Die of Starvation

At least 40 Palestinians have died due to starvation and dehydration in Gaza, according to medical sources cited by the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA.

According to reports from Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, about 50 children were suffering from malnutrition due to Israel’s blocking of humanitarian aid into the region, the agency said.

On June 12, Martin Griffiths, the UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, predicted that half of Gaza’s population “half of the population – more than one million people – is expected to face death and starvation by the middle of July.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) also recently warned that many Gaza residents are facing “catastrophic levels of hunger and conditions resembling famine.”

Staggering Death Toll

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,598 Palestinians have been killed, and 86,032 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, Anadolu)