‘Fierce Clashes’ – Israeli Forces Kill Five Palestinians in West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Palestinian man, identified as Fayez Abu Amer Daragmeh, was killed in Tubas while four other Palestinians were killed in Tammoun.

Israeli occupation forces killed five Palestinians and injured others on Wednesday, during military raids in the city of Tubas and the town of Tammoun, northeast of the West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA, a Palestinian man, identified as Fayez Abu Amer Daragmeh, was killed after Israeli forces surrounded his home and fired at least five shoulder-mounted missiles at the house.

Four Palestinians, whose identities have not been revealed yet, were killed in an Israeli drone strike in the nearby town of Tammun.

lsraeli occupation forces kidnap the dead bodies of the Palestinians they killed in Tubas, occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/rvbvxAIK5B — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) August 14, 2024

According to the Palestinian Information Center, the Israeli occupation army stormed Tubas in the early hours of Wednesday, leading to confrontations with the local residents.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, said in a statement that its fighters in the Tubas Battalion were engaged in fierce clashes and targeting Israeli “military vehicles with heavy barrages of bullets, achieving direct hits.”

PIC reported that Israeli helicopters evacuated Israeli soldiers injured in what it described as “fierce clashes.”

More Raids

Israel continued its military raids in other parts of the West Bank, storming various areas in the city of Nablus early Wednesday.

Al-Jazeera reported that armed clashes also occurred between resistance fighters and Israeli occupation forces during its incursion of the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, and its surroundings.

Amr Mahmoud Bani Odeh is one of four Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces this morning in the town of Tubas. His body has been taken away by the Israeli army. pic.twitter.com/pnWEZaYioU — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 14, 2024

In parallel, Israeli forces stormed the Jalazoun camp, north of the city of Ramallah, in the West Bank, as reported by the Palestinian media.

According to official Palestinian sources, the escalation of military operations in the West Bank, along with the unprecedented surge of settler attacks on Palestinians, has resulted in the killing of over 600 Palestinians and the wounding of around 5,400 others in different parts of the West Bank, since October 7.

Over 10,000 Palestinians were reportedly detained by the Israeli military during the same period.

(WAFA, AJA, PC)