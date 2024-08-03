‘For Your Eyes, Abu Al-Abd’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 302

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Abu Al-Abd, or Father of Abd, is the name with which just-assassinated Hamas political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, is known.

In Arabic culture, the phrase “for your eyes” carries a similar meaning to the phrase “in your honor”.

In the latest video released by Al-Qassam Brigades, a Palestinian Resistance sniper turns to the camera and declares: “For your eyes, O Abu Al-Abd”.

Abu Al-Abd, or Father of Abd, is the name with which just-assassinated Hamas political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, is known. The fighter in the video dedicated the bullet, which shot an Israeli soldier, to Haniyeh.

To the left side of the Palestinian fighter, a piece of paper with hand-written Arabic words, read: “We offer our leaders before our soldiers,” another tribute to the late Palestinian leader.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Our fighters are currently engaged in fierce battles at point-blank range with enemy forces and vehicles attempting to advance towards the Zalatah area east of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades targeted two Namer armored personnel carriers, two D9 military bulldozers, and a Merkava tank with Al-Yassin 105 shells in the Zalata area east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip. “Helicopters landed for evacuation.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen sniping an Israeli soldier with a Ghoul Qassami sniper rifle near the Eastern Cemetery east of the city of Rafah in the southern Strip. Translation note:

0:24 – "For your eyes, O Abu Al-Abd (Ismail Haniyeh)." pic.twitter.com/nezy2q3eRL — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 3, 2024

“Al-Qassam fighters sniped a zionist soldier with an Al-Ghoul Qassam rifle near the Eastern Cemetery, east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. “WATCH: Sniping a zionist soldier with a Ghoul Qassami sniper rifle near the Eastern Cemetery east of the city of Rafah in the southern Strip. 0:23 – [On the paper] – We offer our leaders before our soldiers. Towards death, is a race to our Master. Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood. Saturday 3/8/2024. Al-Qassam Brigades. 0:24 – “For your eyes, O Abu Al-Abd [Ismail Haniyeh].” 0:50 – “He fell. He fell.””

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombed, with a number of mortar shells, a gathering of zionist enemy soldiers on the supply line in the Netzarim axis.”

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance carried out several operations against sites and the deployment of the Israeli enemy army on the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Saturday, 03-08-2024, as follows: “1- At 11:45, targeting the Al-Assi site with artillery shells, achieving a direct hit.

Over 50 rockets have been fired from southern Lebanon towards no according to zionist sources. Rockets made a direct impact in "Beit Hillel" and a fire broke out in the place, according to zionist media. pic.twitter.com/ZdqpOLQkDI — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 3, 2024

“2- Targeting a building used by Israeli enemy soldiers in the Metat settlement with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit, in response to the attack on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, especially in the town of Aita al-Shaab. “3- Targeting buildings used by Israeli enemy soldiers in the Avivim settlement with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit, in response to Israeli enemy attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, especially in the town of Kfar Kila. “4- At 16:10, targeting the Hadab Yaroun site with artillery shells, achieving a direct hit. “5- Targeting buildings in the Shlomi settlement with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit, in response to Israeli enemy attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, especially in the town of Tayr Harfa.

Kiryat Shmona now after dozens of missiles were launched from southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/FotWqrV2dH — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 3, 2024

“6- At 17:00, targeting the Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit. “7- At 17:00, targeting the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit. “8- At 18:45, targeting a building used by Israeli enemy soldiers in the Metulla settlement with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit, in response to Israeli enemy attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes. “In response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, particularly the attacks on the villages of Kfar Kila and Deir Siryan, which resulted in civilian casualties, the Islamic Resistance has added the new settlement of Beit Hillel to its fire plan and bombarded it for the first time with dozens of Katyusha rockets.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)