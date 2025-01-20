Palestinian Child Killed in Israeli Raid, Soldiers Killed and Wounded in West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least 859 Palestinians have been killed and over 6,700 injured by the Israeli occupation army in the occupied West Bank since October 2023.

A Palestinian child was shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces during a raid on a town in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, while one Israeli soldier was killed and at least two others injured after an explosive device hit their vehicle in Tamoun.

Ahmad Rashid Jazar, 15, was shot in the chest with live bullets during the raid on Sebastia, northwest of Nablus, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was announced dead by the Ministry of Health.

The grieving mother of Ahmad Rashid Jazar carries his body during his funeral procession in the town of Sebastia, northwest of Nablus. Jazar was shot dead last night by the Israeli occupation forces. pic.twitter.com/tI7cJE5VZX — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 20, 2025

The town’s mayor, Mohammed Azem, said that the Israeli army fired live bullets, sound bombs and toxic teargas toward local residents and their homes during the raid, causing several cases of suffocation among residents, reported WAFA.

Use of Live Ammunition

In the town of Idhna, two Palestinians were injured during a raid, including a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the hand and an 11-year-old child.

Witnesses told the Anadolu news agency that the Israeli army raided the town for about two hours before withdrawing. Clashes erupted during the raid, with the use of live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas.

At least 859 Palestinians have been killed and over 6,700 injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory since October 2023, according to the Health Ministry, cited by Anadolu.

The developments came as hundreds of families of Palestinian detainees gathered near Israel’s Ofer Prison in the West Bank awaiting the release of 90 Palestinians, most of them women and children, as part of the first phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, the report added.

Soldiers Targeted

Meanwhile, the soldier who was killed in Tamoun held the rank of first sergeant and among the wounded was the commander of Battallion 8211 in the Efraim Brigade, according to Al-Jazeera.

Israeli Sergeant Eviatar Ben Yehude was killed by an explosive device in the occupied West Bank village of Tamoun, south of Jenin. Four others soldiers including a battalion commander were reportedly injured. pic.twitter.com/75oYxV0PW1 — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) January 20, 2025

The soldiers were in a David light armored vehicle during a raid on the town, south of Tubas, which drove over an improvised explosive device, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Earlier this month, three Palestinian cousins, among them two children, were killed in an Israeli drone attack on Tamoun.

Teargas Fired at Checkpoint

On Monday, Israeli soldiers stationed at the Jaba military checkpoint, northeast of Jerusalem, stopped Palestinian vehicles passing through and fired teargas at them, reported WAFA.

This caused several of the vehicles’ occupants to suffer from the effects of the tear gas.

Israeli occupation forces also tightened measures at the military checkpoints leading to the city of Jerusalem, obstructing the movement of residents and causing traffic jams.

(PC, WAFA, QNN)