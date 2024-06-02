‘Remnants of Soldiers’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 240

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The new video indicates that a fierce battle took place on November 16 of last year, less than three weeks after the Israeli ground invasion of Gaza.

Repeatedly in the past, Abu Obeida has stated that Al-Qassam Brigades are unable to share all footage regarding its operations in Gaza to protect its fighters in the various axes of the battles.

The same statement was repeated by others, whether in Al-Quds Brigades or the various socialist movements.

The logic behind these statements is straightforward: revealing sensitive information from active battlegrounds could jeopardize the safety and expose the strategies of the Resistance.

With time, however, new videos began emerging of the early days of the Resistance battles against Israel. One of these videos was released today.

The new video indicates that a fierce battle took place on November 16 of last year, less than three weeks after the Israeli ground invasion of Gaza, in the Beit Lahia axis, in northern Gaza.

The short video presented “remnants of soldiers’ equipment after the operation,” and “parts of the targeted jeeps”.

Since then, it is estimated that the Resistance has managed to destroy, in full or in part, over 1,500 Israeli military vehicles, mostly Merkava tanks but also military bulldozers, personnel carriers, and jeeps.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades published a video with this caption: The remnants of a previous ambush targeting a special Zionist force on November 16, 2023, north of Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip. Translation notes: 0:16- Remnants of soldiers’ equipment after the operation.

0:48- Parts… pic.twitter.com/zD7nK3SjJy — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 2, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

Al-Qassam Brigades target two D9 military bulldozers with two tandem shells on Salah Al-Din Gate Street in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam Brigades bombed the enemy command headquarters in the Netzarim axis with the 114mm short-range Rajoom rocket system.

After their return from the battle lines, our fighters reported that a Zionist Merkava tank had been targeted with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the vicinity of the University College, south of the Al-Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City.

Al-Qassam Brigades target a D9 military bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 shell near the Al-Amal Association in Yabna camp in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

We bombed with regular 60-caliber mortar shells enemy soldiers and vehicles penetrating Al-Brahma area, west of the Yabna camp in the city of Rafah.

After their return from the areas of clashes in the city of Rafah, our fighters confirmed that they targeted a Zionist Merkava tank with two RPG shells south of Khawla School, setting the tank on fire.

We bombarded a position of enemy soldiers with mortar shells in the vicinity of the Al-Abd Jabr area in the Yabna camp, south of the city of Rafah.

We are engaged in fierce clashes with machine guns and anti-tank missiles with soldiers and vehicles of the Zionist enemy on the axes of advance in the city of Rafah.

Al-Quds Brigades published a video with the following caption: The most significant operations executed by Saraya Al-Quds during the zionist enemy's incursion into Jabaliya Camp. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/Lymjc71Tf1 pic.twitter.com/kyHZyAuJ5C — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 2, 2024

Hezbollah

The Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the headquarters of the military gathering battalion at the Yarden barracks in the occupied Golan, where the radar of the Iron Dome system and the positions and locations of its officers and soldiers were targeted, hitting its targets accurately. This led to the destruction and disabling of the radar and the killing and wounding of the officers and soldiers.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:00 AM on Sunday 02-06-2024, targeted the Marj site with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 14:30 on Sunday, 02-06-2024, targeted the Hadab Yaroun site and a deployment of soldiers in its vicinity with appropriate weapons, hitting them directly.

Hezbollah published a video with the following caption: 2000 operations and we will not be satisfied with only this. pic.twitter.com/WvrqKavl4d — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 2, 2024

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday 02-06-2024, bombed with two successive rocket barrages the command headquarters of the 210 Golan division in the Nafah barracks with dozens of Katyusha rockets.

After closely monitoring and following the movement of the Israeli enemy’s vehicles at the Al-Abad site, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance prepared a precise ambush for them. When the vehicles arrived at the site’s gate, they targeted one of them with direct missile weapons, which led to its destruction and burning along with those inside it.

In response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, especially Bint Jbeil and Houla, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Sunday, 02-06-2024, targeted Kiryat Shmona (the city of Al-Khalisa) with dozens of Katyusha rockets.

In response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, particularly the attack on the town of Houla which resulted in the martyrdom of two unarmed civilians, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Sunday, 02-06-2024, targeted the Metulla settlement with direct rocket weapons hitting their targets accurately.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced that attempts to intercept a march in Nahariya in the Western Galilee failed, causing a fire to break out in the area. MAYOR OF NAHARIYA (to Maariv): It is not possible to live like this, and we must discuss exiting the Gaza Strip… pic.twitter.com/NvBKLHVKDb — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 2, 2024

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 7:30 PM on Sunday, 02-06-2024, targeted the Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 7:08 PM on Sunday, 02-06-2024, targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 7:35 PM on Sunday, 02-06-2024, targeted the Zebdine site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit.

In response to the Israeli enemy’s bombing of the town of Khiam with artillery shells, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Sunday, 02-06-2024, targeted the Metulla settlement with rocket weapons.

(The Palestine Chronicle)