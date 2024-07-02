‘Death Penalty a Solution’ – Ben-Gvir Adamant On Overcrowding in Israeli Prisons

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has reiterated the death penalty for Palestinian detainees as a “much simpler solution” to overcrowding in Israeli jails, as officials continued to trade accusations over the issue sparked by the release of the director of Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital.

Shin Bet, the General Security Service, accused the Israeli government and Ben-Gvir of ignoring months of warnings that huge amounts of additional detainee space were needed to absorb thousands of new detainees due to the ongoing military offensive in Gaza, reported the Anadolu news agency.

“Since I assumed the position of Minister of National Security, one of the highest goals I have set for myself is to worsen the conditions of the terrorists in the prisons, and to reduce their rights to the minimum required by law,” Ben-Gvir said in a lengthy statement on X on Tuesday.

He said “Everything published about the abominable conditions” of Palestinian detainees “was true”, claiming “They ruled the prisons without question, and did whatever they pleased.”

Minimum Conditions

Ben-Gvir said after the outbreak of the war on October 7, “I was able to finally carry out the long-awaited reform.”

הגיע הזמן לפרק את הספינים, ולענות למבול התדרוכים וההאשמות השקריות של השב"כ ודובריו בתקשורת. מאז שנכנסתי לתפקידי כשר לביטחון לאומי, אחת המטרות העליונות שהצבתי לעצמי היא הרעת תנאי המחבלים בבתי הסוהר, וצמצום זכויותיהם למינימום המתחייב על פי חוק. כך התחייבתי לבוחריי ולעם ישראל עוד… — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) July 2, 2024

He said conditions were reduced to a minimum which included the stopping of financial deposits, canceling the canteen for detainees, removing electrical devices from prison cells, “dramatically reduced” time in the showers, converting the “indulgent” food menu into “a minimal menu,” among other measures.

“The prisons of the State of Israel are no longer a sad joke,” the Security Minister said.

He pointed out “I never thought of releasing terrorists from prison because they are crowded,” adding “This is the core of the dispute between me and Shin Bet chief Ronan Bar.”

He said Bar “claims that the conditions of the terrorists in prison, including overcrowding, look bad in the world, and may lead to escalation.”

“I claim that if any other country in the world were to do what was done to us, it would do many times more against those terrorists.”

‘Shot in the Head’

Ben-Gvir said that despite more prisons already in the process of being constructed, it was “very possible” that even after the additional prisons, “the many terrorists will still be overcrowded in prison.”

“I have already proposed a much simpler solution, of enacting the death penalty for terrorists, which would solve the overcrowding issue – legislation to which the Shin Bet is also vehemently opposed,” he stated.

Ben-Gvir made a similar statement on April 17 stating on X “The death penalty for terrorists is the right solution to the incarceration problem.”

Anadolu reported that on Sunday he said in a video that “Prisoners should be shot in the head instead of being given more food.”

He emphasized his support for a bill proposed by his right-wing Otzma Yehudit Party, which calls for executing Palestinian prisoners, stating: “They should be killed with a shot to the head, and the bill to execute Palestinian prisoners must be passed in the third reading in the Knesset.”

“Until then, we will give them minimal food to survive. I do not care about this,” he added.

‘Preparations for Emergencies’

Israeli Prison Service officials said on Tuesday that “there should have been preparations for emergencies and the reception of detainees from the beginning of the war, but this did not happen practically,” reported Anadolu.

The report further said the Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoted unnamed officials as saying, “From the beginning, there was no prior preparation in the Prison Service to receive hundreds of detainees.”

Channel 14 reported on Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office was angered to learn about Dr Muhammad Abu Salmiya’s release from the media, with Defense Minister Yoav Galant finding out the same way.

Netanyahu’s office stated that the release decisions were based on the Supreme Court’s directive to reduce detainees in the ‘Sde Teman’ detention center, with names chosen by security authorities. Netanyahu has ordered an investigation into the release incident.

The Shin Bet cited prison overcrowding as the reason for Abu Salmiya’s release, a situation it had long warned about.

Over 9,000 Detainees

At least 9,623 Palestinian prisoners are in Israeli custody, Israeli-based human rights group HaMoked said Monday, citing Israeli Prison Service data, Anadolu said.

“As of July 1, 2024, Israel is detaining 2,059 sentenced prisoners, 2,783 detainees, and 3,379 administrative detainees without trial. Israel also detained 1,402 people as ‘unlawful combatants’,” said the group.

​​​​​​​The term “unlawful combatants” is used by Israel to describe Palestinians from the Gaza Strip detained during its ongoing offensive on the enclave since last October 7.

Recently released Palestinian detainees have described instances of torture, abuse and rape at the hands of Israeli forces.

Following his release, Dr Abu Salmiya described the prisoners’ conditions as “tragic, unprecedented in Palestinian history, with severe food shortages and physical humiliation.”

“Older prisoners are suffering greatly, including those who spent more than 20 years in prisons, and they must be released,” he added.

He stressed the urgent need for decisive action to release all prisoners from Israeli prisons.

(Anadolu, PC)