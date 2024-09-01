GAZA LIVE BLOG: Three Israeli Officers Killed in Hebron | Massacre in Gaza City | Bodies of Six Captives Recovered – Day 331

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Three Israeli officers were killed in an armed operation at the Tarqumiya checkpoint west of the city of Hebron (Al-Khalil) in the occupied West Bank. Two people, including a child, were killed and six Palestinians were injured as a result of an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in Gaza City. The bodies of the six Israeli captives were found in a tunnel in Rafah. According to Yedioth Ahronoth, three of them were on a list that Hamas agreed to release on July 2. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,691 Palestinians have been killed, and 94,060 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Sunday, September 1, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

NETANYAHU: Efforts to free the kidnapped soldiers have been ongoing since December, and Hamas refuses to hold real negotiations.

HAMAS: We call on all those who carry weapons to aim bullets at the chests of the occupiers who continue to commit massacres in the steadfast Gaza Strip.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Three Israeli detainees in the Gaza Strip who were killed and whose bodies were returned by the Israeli army were on a list that Hamas agreed to release on July 2.

JENIN MUNICIPALITY: The occupation forces destroyed about 70% of the city’s streets and cut off water to 80% of it and to its entire camp.

PALINFO: Two people, including a child, were killed and six Palestinians were injured as a result of an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in Gaza City.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli cabinet meeting has been canceled and a meeting of the security ministerial team has been announced to be held this afternoon, Sunday.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured as a result of Israeli occupation shelling that targeted citizens in the Shejaiyya neighborhood east of Gaza City.

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed as a result of Israeli artillery shelling that targeted areas east of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

SMOTRICH: We will continue to strike Hamas until it is completely destroyed and our sons are returned from Gaza.

GALLANT: It is too late for the kidnapped people who were killed and the remaining kidnapped people in captivity must be returned. The Security Cabinet must meet immediately and reverse the decision it made on Thursday.

Sunday, September 1, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

GANTZ: Netanyahu is afraid and playing for time instead of rescuing the kidnapped.

HAMAS: The prisoners were killed by the Zionist bombing, and if President Biden is concerned about their lives, he must stop supporting the enemy.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Demonstrators are blocking the Weizmann Institute intersection in Rehovot, near Tel Aviv, to demand a prisoner exchange deal.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH (citing Israeli official): Netanyahu prevents reaching an agreement so that the government does not collapse.

QNN: Israeli occupation forces arrested 4 Palestinian female university students in the city of Hebron after raiding their homes at dawn on Sunday.

PRCS: Our crews are dealing with an injured person near the Tarqumiya checkpoint.

PALINFO: Israeli occupation forces continue to besiege Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin during their ongoing aggression on the city and its camp for the fifth day.

KAN: The gunmen who carried out the armed attack fired 11 bullets at the targeted car near the Tarqumiya checkpoint, west of Hebron.

Sunday, September 1, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

MAARIV: The Israeli newspaper Maariv reported the death of the third wounded police officer who was injured in the armed attack that took place earlier this morning near the Tarqumiya checkpoint west of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

ISRAELI ARMY: The occupation army sends reinforcements to the Hebron operation area.

Sunday, September 1, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICES: The Israeli ambulance announced the death of two of the three wounded people who were injured in an armed attack at the Tarqumiya checkpoint west of the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

KAMALA HARRIS: Harris said that she and US President Joe Biden will not abandon their commitment to freeing American hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army’s aircraft launched a raid targeting a house in the town of Al-Fakhari, southeast of Khan Yunis.

DANIEL HAGARI: The bodies of the 6 captives who were found were kidnapped on October 7.

US PRESIDENT: US President Joe Biden said he is angry and saddened by the death of an American hostage in Gaza.

Sunday, September 1, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army launched air strikes and artillery shelling on the town of Al-Fakhari, southeast of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sunday, September 1, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army launched an air strike on the northwestern area of ​​Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sunday, September 1, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-QASTAL: resistance fighters clashed with occupation forces during their raid on the town of Burqin, west of Jenin in the West Bank.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army blew up residential buildings west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sunday, September 1, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

BIDEN: It’s time for the war in Gaza to end, and I remain optimistic about a ceasefire. I think we can reach an agreement and Hamas and Israel have said they have agreed to the principles.

