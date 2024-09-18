‘The Living Martyr’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 348

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Two people spoke in the latest video by the Al-Qassam Brigades: One, whose identity was revealed, the other who remains unknown.

The first was Jaafar Saad Mona, the Palestinian young man who carried out an operation in Tel Aviv on August 18.

The second blurred face and name belong to someone who introduced himself as a ‘living martyr’.

“I offer my soul cheaply for the sake of Allah Almighty. And we say to the criminal enemy that every day of aggression against our family and people in Gaza will double the bill of blood and revenge,” he said.

The video, entitled, ‘Our Martyrdom Operations Flood Will Drown You’, suggests two things: first, another military operation should be expected to take place inside Israel soon. Second, Al-Qassam and other Resistance groups have officially reactivated what is known in Palestine as ‘martyrdom operations’.

The timing of the video is particularly interesting as it comes on the second day of massive explosions that rocked all of Lebanon, in what is believed to be one of Mossad’s largest terror operations in history.

Thousands of Lebanese have been wounded and scores killed in the Israeli attack, which created panic throughout the country. (Click here to follow the Live Blog)

The question remains, whether Hamas intends to counter the Israeli attack on Lebanon by creating panic inside Israel itself.

Below are the latest statements from the main Palestinian Resistance groups in the West Bank and Gaza.

The statements below also contain the latest announcement by the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which continues to target Israeli occupation forces in occupied south Lebanon and northern Israel.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

WATCH: Targeting enemy vehicles in the combat axes in eastern Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

WATCH: Our Martyrdom Operations Flood Will Drown You

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

Our fighters in Nablus detonated a number of pre-prepared explosive devices on the retreating military vehicles on the Amman Street axis, inflicting confirmed casualties.

Our fighters in Nablus detonated a number of pre-prepared explosive devices on military vehicles at the Al-Ghawi roundabout, inflicting confirmed casualties

“Our fighters in the Qabatiya groups managed to discover a special zionist force while attempting to besiege one of the homes. Meanwhile, our heroes are engaged in fierce battles with enemy forces surrounding the besieged house, showering the infantry and military vehicles with heavy bursts of gunfire, achieving direct hits.

“Our fighters in the Qabatiya groups targeted a military vehicle with a pre-prepared explosive device, achieving a direct hit.”

Hezbollah

“The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon will continue, today as in all the past days, its blessed operations in support of Gaza, its people, and its resistance, and in defense of Lebanon, its people, and its sovereignty. This path is ongoing and separate from the severe reckoning that the criminal enemy must face for the massacre it committed on Tuesday against our people, our families, and our fighters in Lebanon. That reckoning is another matter and it is surely coming, by the will of Allah.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the Israeli enemy’s artillery positions in “Neve Ziv” with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded a company headquarters belonging to the 810th Hermon Brigade at the Habushit site with a barrage of Katyusha rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Bayad Blida site at 18:30 on Wednesday with artillery shells and hit it directly.”

