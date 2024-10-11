Gunned Down at Karem Abu Salem – Resistance Roundup – Day 371

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A special Israeli army unit that was disguised as civil defense personnel attempted to enter the Gaza Strip from the Karem Abu Salem crossing.

The operation, however, was aborted when Palestinian Resistance in the southern Rafah region intercepted the Israeli soldiers, inflicting casualties, the extent of which is yet to be determined.

The news above, which is yet to be confirmed by the Palestinian Resistance itself, was reported by the Al-Jazeera Arabic website, citing Israeli media reports.

“Israeli (media) sources reported that further details would be released after (the Jewish holiday of) Yom Kippur concludes on Saturday”.

There has been an upsurge in Palestinian resistance in recent weeks and days, with ‘complex operations’ or ‘tight ambushes’ being declared almost on a daily basis.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“We destroyed a zionist troop carrier after targeting it with a Shuath explosive device and a Yassin 105 shell, killing and wounding its crew west of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

“After returning from the battle lines, our fighters confirmed the detonation of a tunnel eye in a zionist engineering infantry force in the Al-Rayyan area east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday afternoon, Thursday, killing and wounding them.”

The intersection of Qassam's media ops and the IDF's desire to take selfies while committing genocide in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/hT7mVjHbWv — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) October 11, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“This Friday afternoon, we bombed a gathering of zionist enemy vehicles and soldiers who had penetrated the vicinity of the Civil Administration east of Jabalia with heavy-caliber mortar shells.

“We are engaging in fierce clashes from point-blank range with a zionist infantry force in the “Tawam” area northwest of Gaza.

“After re-establishing contact with our fighters in the areas of incursion in Jabalia camp, they confirmed targeting a zionist military vehicle of the Merkava type with an RPG shell in the Qasasib area, in the center of Jabalia camp.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 9:30 AM on Friday, 11-10-2024, targeted gatherings of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Yiftah barracks and its surroundings with a large barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 7:20 AM on Friday, 11-10-2024, targeted technical equipment placed on a crane at the Al-Abad site with a guided missile and hit it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 8:30 AM on Friday, 11-10-2024, targeted gatherings of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Zevulun area, north of the city of Haifa, with a barrage of rockets

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 8:30 AM on Friday, 11-10-2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the Air Defense C.

Footage released by Hezbollah, showing the targeting of Haifa with rocket barrages. pic.twitter.com/GVWq5S4XvS — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 11, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:50 AM on Friday, 11-10-2024, targeted gatherings of Israeli enemy soldiers in the settlement of Kfar Sold with a large barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 02:25 pm on Friday, 11-10-2024, targeted gatherings of Israeli enemy soldiers in the settlement of Ya’ra with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 03:00 pm on Friday, 11-10-2024, targeted gatherings of Israeli enemy soldiers in Ras Al-Naqoura with a rocket barrage.

“Reuters published a report on what it called the new leadership of the ground war in Hezbollah and on details related to the nature of this war, its plans and weapons. This report is nothing more than the imagination of Reuters writers, journalists and security consultants, and certainly what it attributed to a field commander in Hezbollah is completely false. Our policy, as has become known and it may be necessary to emphasize it again, is that there are no ‘sources within Hezbollah’, let alone a field commander source, who would provide such dangerous information attributed to him.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 03:25 in the afternoon of Friday 11-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Shoumera settlement with a rocket barrage.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)