Hamas Fighters Display Israeli Weapons during Prisoner Exchange in Gaza

During the prisoner exchange on Thursday, Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades showcased seized Israeli weapons, sending a clear message about battlefield losses.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, showcased a newly captured Israeli weapon on Thursday during the handover of Israeli prisoner Agam Berger.

The exchange took place in the Jabaliya refugee camp, as part of the third batch of the first-phase prisoner exchange under the Al-Aqsa Flood ceasefire agreement.

This weapon was first seen in a video released by Al-Qassam on May 26, 2024, showing an Israeli special forces unit being ambushed inside a tunnel in Jabaliya.

The third batch of prisoners was handed over to the Red Cross, signaling the strength of the Joint Operations Room, a coalition of 12 resistance factions in Gaza.

The footage depicted close-quarters combat, resulting in the deaths, injuries, and capture of all members of the Israeli force.

In that video, Al-Qassam displayed three weapons taken from Israeli soldiers, ending with the message, “This is what was allowed to be published, and there is more to come.”

The unveiling of the captured weapon during today’s exchange reinforces that statement.

A forensic analysis by Al-Jazeera’s Sanad service identified the weapon as an American CZ Scorpion EVO 3, equipped with a silencer, a front grip, a scope, and an extended magazine—features that align with covert operations inside tunnels.

Drone footage captures hundreds of Palestinians and resistance fighters gathering outside late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's home in Khan Yunis ahead of the release of Israeli captives.

The same weapon was prominently placed on the prisoner handover table, symbolizing Israeli military losses.

Al-Qassam’s display follows a pattern seen since October 7, with Palestinian resistance forces capturing numerous Israeli weapons, including the Tavor rifle, a standard issue for elite Israeli units.

The prisoner handover was staged amidst the rubble of homes destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in the Jabaliya camp. The scene also included a Palestinian map and flag alongside the captured weapons.

Additionally, Israeli prisoners Arbel Yehud and Gadi Moses were released in Khan Yunis, near the ruins of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s home.

