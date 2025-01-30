Israeli Airstrike Kills 10 in West Bank, Resistance Targets Golani Brigade

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The latest attack comes amid a large-scale military offensive in the West Bank, with 17 Palestinians having been killed in Jenin since last Tuesday.

The death toll from an Israeli airstrike in the northern occupied West Bank town of Tamoun late on Wednesday rose to 10, with several others injured, health officials said.

“Ten people were martyred in an Israeli airstrike on Tamoun town in the Tubas Governorate,” the Palestinian Health Ministry announced on Thursday.

Thousands of Palestinians gather for the funeral of the 10 victims of the massacre committed by Israel yesterday at night in the town of Tamoun, Tubas, occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/GPVBCkvTsH — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) January 30, 2025

The attack is part of a large-scale Israeli army offensive in the West Bank, with the cities of Jenin and Tulkarm and their refugee camps being the target of the operation.

Israeli Forces Targeted

In response to the Tamoun attack, the Jenin Brigade of the Saraya Al-Quds movement said it had “successfully carried out a complex engineering operation” by luring an Israeli army force from the Golani Brigade into a house in the Jenin refugee camp.

The house “had been prepared with explosives previously seized from the enemy forces during the recent military operation,” the group said in a statement on Thursday.

The Palestinians who were killed in an Israeli air strike in Tamoun village, southern Tubas city, in the northern of occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/Ti3SL0MhN0 — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) January 30, 2025

As soon as the force entered the house, fighters in the engineering unit “detonated the building in which the enemy had taken shelter, causing casualties and fatalities among their ranks.”

“We affirm that this operation comes in response to the cowardly assassination carried out by the defeated enemy against our heroes from the Tammoun Brigade last night,” the statement noted.

Condemnation by Resistance groups

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hamas, the Mujahideen Movement and Popular Resistance Committees released statements condemning the airstrike in Tamoun.

​​”This crime is part of the enemy’s ongoing war against the Palestinian people, their land, and their holy sites, aiming to forcibly displace them and eradicate their presence,” said the PIJ.

Palestinian resistance fighters in Jenin, occupied West Bank, detonate explosives on Israeli forces invading the camp. Despite being under siege for nearly 50 days, the resistance continues to successfully plant and detonate explosives. pic.twitter.com/IzZz8lyBwk — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) January 30, 2025

The movement affirmed that “such massacres will not break the will of the resistance or deter the Palestinian people from defending their land and rights.”

Hamas said Israel’s “continued assassinations of resistance fighters, including the targeting of a vehicle by airstrike, are futile attempts to crush the resistance.”

The movement said it hailed the fighters of Tubas, Tulkarem, Jenin, and across the West Bank “who stand firm against the zionist invaders.”

Hamas called all Palestinians in the West Bank, Al-Quds, “and occupied lands of 48 to escalate resistance in all forms and make the occupation pay the price for its crimes.”

‘International Complicity’

The Mujahideen Movement warned that “these escalating crimes, backed by international complicity and U.S. support, aim to displace the Palestinian people and erase their cause.”

Large crowds participated in the funeral procession of ten Palestinian youths who were killed in an Israeli occupation airstrike in Tamoun town in the occupied West Bank city of Tubas, last night. pic.twitter.com/5mblnHe2wr — Al-Jarmaq News (@Aljarmaqnetnews) January 30, 2025

It too called on Palestinians in the West Bank, Al-Quds, “and occupied interior (48 lands) to intensify resistance and make the enemy pay a heavy price.”

The Popular Resistance Committees said “the occupation’s crimes will only fuel further confrontation and intensify armed resistance,” and called on all Palestinian youth to unite, escalate revolutionary action, “and turn the fire of resistance against the zionist enemy until it is completely expelled from Palestinian land.”

Two Shot in Jenin

The Israeli army continued its aggression on Jenin and its refugee camp for the tenth day on Thursday, with an airstrike on the camp.

The official Palestinian WAFA news agency said a warplane bombed a building with two missiles. It was not yet clear the extent of casualties or damage due to the airstrike.

Footage documents the destruction in the Jenin refugee camp caused by the ongoing major Israeli attack, which has continued for 10 days. pic.twitter.com/btSYUqRn1S — WAFA News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) January 30, 2025

The army’s operation in the area dubbed Iron Wall has led to the killing of 17 Palestinians, including a two-year-old child, and the injury of dozens, amid widespread destruction to infrastructure.

On Thursday, a 40-year-old Palestinian man was shot and injured by the Israeli occupation forces at the entrance leading to the camp.

Ambulance Rammed

Another young man was shot in the foot near the Tawalbeh Mosque in the camp by Israeli forces. The Palestinian WAFA news agency reported that an Israeli army vehicle deliberately collided with an ambulance which was trying to reach the injured person.

An israeli driving a military jeep rams into the front of a Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance in Jenin city in the northern tip of central Palestine pic.twitter.com/5s7lNO6I7n — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) January 30, 2025

Thousands have been forced to evacuate their homes as the Israeli army destroyed at least 60 houses in the camp, according to reports.

In Tulkarm, the army brought in additional reinforcements on its fourth consecutive day of the ongoing assault on the camp. Scores of Palestinians were also forced to leave their homes.

Katz Visits Jenin

The Jerusalem Post reported on Wednesday that Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the army would remain in Jenin even after the current operation ends, giving no withdrawal date.

Katz visited the Jenin refugee camp on Wednesday, along with army commanders, reported the Israeli i24 news site.

“The IDF is operating powerfully in the Jenin refugee camp, to thwart terrorists and destroy the infrastructure of terror, as we saw here today,” Katz reportedly said.

“The Jenin refugee camp will not return to what it was,” he added. Katz vowed that the army would “remain in the camp to ensure that terror does not return.”

14 Injured near Ofer Prison

At least 14 Palestinian citizens were injured by live bullets and tear gas inhalation after Israeli occupation forces attacked civilians in the town of Beitunia, west of Ramallah, on Thursday, reported WAFA.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, cited by WAFA, its teams treated 14 injuries in the vicinity of Ofer military prison, which is built on the land of Beitunia.

Among the injured, three were shot with live ammunition, three were hit with rubber-coated metal bullets, and eight suffered from tear gas inhalation.

The attack took place as dozens of people gathered near the prison, awaiting the release of the third batch of Palestinian detainees from Israeli prisons as part of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

(PC, WAFA, Anadolu)