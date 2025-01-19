Hamas Releases Israeli Detainees to Red Cross as Gaza Ceasefire Begins

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement commenced with the release of three Israeli women detainees to the Red Cross, amid large celebrations in Gaza City.

On Sunday, January 19, 2025, Hamas’s military wing, the Izz ad-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, handed over three Israeli women detainees to the International Red Cross in Gaza’s al-Saraya Square. This marked the beginning of the first phase of a ceasefire agreement, which entered into effect the same day.

The handover took place in the presence of large crowds in Gaza, with members of the Al-Qassam Brigades visible in full gear, armed, and positioned around the square. The Israeli army confirmed that the Red Cross had received the detainees. Israeli public broadcaster KAN also reported that an Israeli official confirmed the transfer, and that the detainees’ health was reported as “good.” They are expected to undergo medical examinations, followed by transport to hospitals for further checks.

Earlier reports indicated that the detainees would first be taken to the Re’im military base in southern Israel.

The moment Al-Qassam Brigades handed over the three Israeli female detainees to the Red Cross in the heart of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/MazlePRom2 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 19, 2025

Regarding the detainees’ handover, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the Israeli government “embraces the detainees” and informed their families that the women were now under Israeli protection. Netanyahu’s office reiterated Israel’s commitment to securing the release of all captives and missing persons.

Meanwhile, Qatar confirmed that the ceasefire had officially taken effect after a delay, following Hamas’s submission of a list with the names of three Israeli detainees set to be released.

Simultaneously, a list of 90 Palestinian prisoners to be freed as part of the first phase of the agreement was released. According to the list, all the Palestinian female detainees are from the West Bank and East Jerusalem. This includes activists, journalists, and prominent figures, such as Khalida Jarrar from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

AL-JAZEERA: A Red Cross delegation arrived at Ofer prison to receive Palestinian prisoners under tight security. pic.twitter.com/lbx6U0vYvF — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 19, 2025

Israel’s 14th channel reported that 77 Palestinian minors would be freed and transported from Israeli prisons via the Beitunia checkpoint in Ramallah. Israeli media also reported that the Israel Prison Service had begun moving 90 Palestinian prisoners to Ofer Prison near Ramallah in preparation for their release.

The first phase of the ceasefire agreement also involves the release of 33 Israeli detainees from Gaza as part of a broader exchange deal, which will see 30 Palestinian prisoners released for every Israeli civilian detainee.

The ceasefire agreement, which includes humanitarian aid provisions and a suspension of Israeli air operations over Gaza for 12 hours, marks a significant development in ongoing negotiations. The deal also allows for the immediate start of the prisoner exchange, with the first group of Palestinian detainees to be freed.

REUTERS: A source involved in the transfer confirmed that the International Committee of the Red Cross team is on its way to receive the Israeli female captives from Hamas. pic.twitter.com/gHBFwBK229 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 19, 2025

Hamas confirmed its commitment to the ceasefire terms, addressing the delays in the detainee handover as due to technical field reasons. The group also declared that its actions forced Israel to halt its military actions and withdrawal from Palestinian territories.

The ceasefire plan’s successful implementation is expected to bring aid into Gaza and allow the restoration of basic services, offering some hope for reconstruction and relief efforts.

(PC, AJA, Israeli Media)