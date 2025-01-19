Abu Obeida’s First Ceasefire Speech: The Final Nail in the Occupation’s Coffin

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Abu Obeida delivered a powerful speech today outlining the pivotal moments of the Battle of the Flood of Al-Aqsa and its impact on the region.

Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, delivered a videotaped speech on Sunday, reflecting on the 15-month-long struggle against the Israeli occupation and the significant changes brought about by the Battle of the Flood of Al-Aqsa.

He discussed how the battle reshaped the regional landscape and created new dynamics in the ongoing conflict with the occupier.

These are the key points from Abu Obeida’s speech:

“471 days have passed since the historic Battle of the Flood of Al-Aqsa, which undoubtedly drove the final nail into the coffin of the occupation that is now on its way to vanishing.”

“The immense sacrifices and the blood shed by our people will not be in vain.”

“Our people have made unprecedented sacrifices for their freedom and for their sanctities during these 471 days.”

“We feel the great pain that our people endure, which comes as the price for liberating the land, the people, and the holy sites.”

“Reaching an agreement to stop the Zionist aggression against our people has been our goal for many months, even from the very start of the aggression.”

“We, along with the resistance factions, declare our full commitment to the ceasefire agreement, but this is contingent upon the enemy’s commitment.”

“We call on all mediators to hold the enemy accountable and ensure the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.”

“We extend our thanks to our brothers in Ansar Allah and our comrades in arms in Hezbollah, who paid a heavy price during our battle.”

“We salute the Islamic Resistance in Iraq and our brothers in Jordan who crossed the border to confront the occupier.”

“The Battle of the Flood of Al-Aqsa began from the outskirts of Gaza, but it has changed the face of the region and introduced new equations in the conflict with the occupying entity.”

“This battle led to the opening of new fronts and forced the enemy to seek international support.”

“We fought alongside all the resistance factions as a united front throughout Gaza, delivering devastating blows to the enemy.”

⚡️#BREAKING Statement issued by Abu Obeida, Hamas spokesman pic.twitter.com/QcJrxkVwKi — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) January 19, 2025

“Our Mujahideen fought with immense courage until the final hours of the battle, operating under what seemed like impossible conditions.”

“We were up against an unequal confrontation, both in terms of combat capabilities and in combat ethics.”

“While we struck at the enemy, they resorted to brutal and heinous methods of violence against our people.”

“The greatness of this battle is reflected in the leadership of its martyrs, including (Ismail) Haniyeh, (Saleh) al-Arouri, and (Yahya) Sinwar.”

“Any attempts to integrate this entity into the region will be met with a flood of awareness and resistance from free peoples.”

“Today, the responsibility on our people in the West Bank is growing, and we offer a special salute to Jenin, the sister city of Gaza in its heroism and steadfastness.”

“We receive millions of messages of support from across the Arab and Islamic world, and we know that we are one with you, and you are one with us.”

Abu Obeida’s speech marks a reflection on the sacrifices made during the 15-month-long conflict and expresses a resolute commitment to resistance while calling for the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and continued unity among resistance groups.

