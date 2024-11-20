Hezbollah Escalates – Four Soldiers Killed, Military Bases Targeted

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli media reported the deaths of four Israeli soldiers and injuries to others during ongoing battles in south Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah announced attacks on an Israeli military base east of Nahariya and gatherings of Israeli forces in the south of the country.

The Israeli army claimed it detected 25 rockets launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel’s coastal region, with one reportedly landing in Akka.

The Israeli ambulance service stated it treated four individuals in Akka who suffered panic attacks following a rocket’s impact on a residential area.

The Israeli Home Front Command reported that sirens were activated in Nahariya and nearby areas. Al Jazeera’s correspondent noted that 30 rockets were fired from south Lebanon toward the Western Galilee.

Hezbollah issued a statement announcing that its fighters used drones to target a logistics base belonging to the Israeli army’s 146th Division east of Nahariya, confirming successful strikes.

🚨🚨Rescue helicopters arrive to hospitals in “Nahariya” & occupied Haifa carrying dead & wounded soldiers from southern Lebanon. 4 soldiers announced dead so far today several others injured including seriously pic.twitter.com/TXEFJ7wETX — 🔫❤️‍🔥🩸🇵🇸 بارودي فا مخ ياهودي (@illestbrigadez_) November 20, 2024

The group also released footage showing attacks on Tel Haim and Beit Lid bases, while another drone launched from Lebanon reportedly fell in an Israeli army camp in Western Galilee.

Hezbollah further stated that it launched drone strikes on the Shraga base north of Acre and targeted Safed with a barrage of rockets.

Additionally, it announced missile strikes on Israeli forces gathered south of Khiam for the second time in a day.

The Israeli Fire and Rescue Authority reported a rocket landing in Kfar Giladi in the Upper Galilee, while the Israeli army confirmed the death of a soldier and injuries to three others due to a suicide drone strike.

Eleven other soldiers were reportedly injured in battles with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israeli Army Radio stated that a rocket from Lebanon hit a building in Kiryat Shmona without causing casualties, as multiple alarms sounded in the area throughout the day.

The Israeli army also detected three drones launched from Lebanon into Haifa Bay, the Galilee, and other northern towns, triggering sirens. Reports indicated damage to a synagogue and a building in the Western Galilee due to rocket fragments and a drone strike.

⚡️Hezbollah’s drone successfully struck an Israeli military base near Nahariya, amid a media blackout from Hebrew Media. pic.twitter.com/GoPu12LJIR — Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) November 20, 2024

In response, the Israeli military reported killing the commander of Hezbollah’s anti-tank missile unit in Lebanon’s coastal sector.

The Lebanese army announced the death of one of its soldiers due to an Israeli airstrike on a military vehicle in south Lebanon, adding to three soldiers killed in an Israeli bombardment the day before.

Israeli airstrikes continued to target areas in Lebanon, including incendiary bomb attacks on Majdal Zun and air raids on Al-Bayada, Al-Mansouri, and the Jabour Heights in the south.

The Israeli military claimed to have struck over 100 targets in Lebanon over the past 24 hours, including rocket launch sites, weapons depots, and command centers.

Since the beginning of the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel on October 8, at least 3,544 people have been killed and over 15,000 injured in Lebanon, with women and children comprising a significant portion of the victims.

The conflict has also displaced approximately 1.4 million people, most of them since the escalation of Israeli airstrikes on September 23. International efforts to secure a ceasefire have so far failed.

(PC, AJA)