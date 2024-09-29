Hodeidah Under Fire: Israeli Airstrikes Target Yemeni Port, Airport

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

According to Israeli media reports, the attack on the Yemeni city of Hodeidah targeted the port, the power station, and oil storage facilities.

The city of Hodeidah was targeted by an Israeli airstrike on Sunday, Yemeni media reported.

The Israeli Army Radio confirmed that the Israeli Air Force launched raids on the port of Hodeidah in Yemen for the second time.

For its part, the US-based news website Axios cited Israeli officials as confirming that the air force had carried out a strike on the Red Sea port.

YEMENI MEDIA: A new Israeli aggression targeted the city of Hodeidah.

According to Yemeni sources, the Israeli airstrike targeted oil tanks at the Hodeidah port and the city’s airport.

The Israeli Army Radio also confirmed that the Air Force was carrying out raids on the port of Hodeidah in Yemen for the second time, and indicated, quoting a military official, that the bombing of the port comes after three ballistic missile attacks on Israel.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported that the attack on Hodeidah targeted the port, the power station, and oil storage facilities.

Israeli airstrikes had already targeted the Yemeni city last July, a day after a drone launched by the Yemeni armed forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah, had hit Tel Aviv.

The Israeli bombardment in Hodeidah, Yemen, has also targeted the city's airport, according to Yemeni sources.

The renewed Israeli airstrikes come amid heightened regional tensions following the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday.

In retaliation for the assassination, the Ansarallah fired a missile targeting Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

In a statement broadcast on Al-Masirah TV, the group’s military spokesman, Yahya Saree, announced that a “ballistic missile” had been launched at the airport “upon the arrival” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had returned to Israel on Saturday after addressing the United Nations General Assembly the day before.

Oil tanks are exploding at the Hodeidah port in Yemen due to Israeli airstrikes.

Saree vowed that the Ansarallah “will continue to respond to Israel’s crimes” and warned of further escalation in support of Gaza and Lebanon.

Earlier, the Israeli army reported intercepting a surface-to-surface missile launched from Yemen, which triggered air raid sirens across central Israel, including Tel Aviv.

This marks the second missile attack claimed by the Ansarallah against Israel in two days, following the launch of a ballistic missile on a military target in the Jaffa area of Tel Aviv on Friday.

