Hundreds of Students Protest across Israel, Demand Prisoner Exchange Deal

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel estimates that there are around 100 Israeli captives in Gaza, while more than 10,000 Palestinians are being held in Israeli prisons, according to prisoner rights groups.

Hundreds of Israeli students have demonstrated across Israel demanding a prisoner exchange deal with the Palestinian Resistance.

According to the Israeli daily Haaretz, students from around 200 schools blocked roads and protested at junctions on Wednesday, along with parents and teachers.

Students from 200 schools in "Israel" organized marches this morning, calling for a prisoner swap deal with the Palestinian resistance in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/BgQXKuIrgV — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 18, 2024

The protests were part of a nationwide initiative, the report added.

33 Captives Killed

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said earlier this month that 33 captives had been killed due to Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, and warned that continued Israeli military operations could further endanger the lives of the captives.

“By continuing your insane war, you may lose your captives forever. Do what you must do before it is too late,” the movement said in a statement.

Israeli officials have reported progress in indirect negotiations to reach a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal with Hamas, according to Anadolu.

Ceasefire Deal

Hamas affirmed on Tuesday that reaching a ceasefire agreement and a prisoner exchange deal in Gaza is achievable, provided the Israeli occupation refrains from imposing additional conditions that could obstruct progress.

Hamas has affirmed that reaching a ceasefire agreement and a prisoner exchange deal in Gaza is achievable, provided the Israeli occupation refrains from imposing additional conditions that could obstruct progress. https://t.co/op1ET4GHwU pic.twitter.com/Oihlo7Yr5i — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 17, 2024

“Reaching a cease-fire and prisoner exchange agreement is possible if the (Israeli) occupation stops imposing new conditions,” the movement said in a brief statement.

Ongoing Genocide

Meanwhile, the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip continued with the death toll among starved and besieged Palestinian civilians rising daily.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

A fire broke out in the intensive care unit of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, after it was targeted by fire from the occupation forces. Violent clashes broke out in the Jenin refugee camp between the Resistance and the security forces of the Palestinian Authority.… pic.twitter.com/iiRJZ5NhD5 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 18, 2024

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,059 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 107,041 wounded in the ongoing genocide.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. However, Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Millions Displaced

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Across #Gaza, #UNRWAworks to provide lifesaving aid, healthcare, and learning to thousands of displaced families, including Um Amjad’s family. You can help. Save the lifeline — #DonateToUNRWA: https://t.co/tzuTaFU5ew pic.twitter.com/SAQQyWLz4t — UNRWA (@UNRWA) December 18, 2024

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern region.

(The Palestine Chronicle)