‘No More Conditions’ – Hamas Says Gaza Ceasefire is Achievable

Hamas has affirmed that reaching a ceasefire agreement and a prisoner exchange deal in Gaza is achievable, provided the Israeli occupation refrains from imposing additional conditions that could obstruct progress.

“Serious and positive discussions are ongoing in Doha today under the auspices of our Qatari and Egyptian brothers. A ceasefire and prisoner exchange are possible if the occupation stops introducing new conditions,” Hamas stated on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas traveled directly to Egypt from the Vatican following an urgent invitation, according to Al Mayadeen’s bureau chief in occupied Palestine.

Informed sources told the Reuters news agency that a ceasefire agreement could be finalized in the coming days. The sources also indicated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was reportedly heading to Cairo for discussions regarding Gaza.

However, Netanyahu’s spokesperson denied these claims, stating that “contrary to the wave of rumors, Netanyahu is not in Cairo.”

Later, photographs showed Netanyahu in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights alongside Security Minister Israel Katz and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

Hamas’ Renewed Commitment

Marking its 37th anniversary, Hamas reiterated its commitment to halting the aggression and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The movement emphasized its constructive approach to initiatives aimed at ending hostilities, including the return of displaced persons, the withdrawal of occupation forces, the provision of humanitarian relief, reconstruction efforts, and a meaningful prisoner exchange agreement.

Hamas expressed its openness to any credible initiatives aimed at ending the war and denounced Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and his government for continuing their genocidal actions against civilians, accusing them of perpetuating war crimes with US backing.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,059 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,041 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)