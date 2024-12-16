Hypersonic ‘Palestine 2’ – Missiles from Yemen Target Tel Aviv

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Sirens blared on Monday across Tel Aviv and several areas in central Israel, following a ballistic missile attack from Yemen.

The missiles, reportedly intercepted by the Israeli defense systems, caused widespread panic, with Israeli media confirming injuries to five settlers who were hurt while fleeing to shelters.

The attack, claimed by Yemen’s armed resistance, marks a significant escalation in the regional conflict linked to the ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza.

Israeli media reported that three missiles were launched from Yemen, causing explosions near occupied Jerusalem and Bethlehem.

What Happened

Israeli media outlets, including Channel 14, confirmed that the missile targeted central areas of the occupied territories, including Tel Aviv.

The sirens even disrupted proceedings in a courtroom where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was giving testimony.

Emergency protocols were activated across the affected areas, leading to the temporary suspension of operations at Ben Gurion Airport, with takeoffs and landings halted as a precaution.

Statement of the Yemeni Armed Forces regarding the implementation of a military operation targeting a military target of the Israeli enemy in the occupied Jaffa area with a hypersonic ballistic missile, Palestine 2, successfully achieving its goals, thanks to God on 12/16/2024 AD pic.twitter.com/riQDRG8vlF — War Analysis (@iiamguri9) December 16, 2024

Fifth Phase

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces – affiliated with the Ansarallah movement – stated that the operation involved a hypersonic ballistic missile, designated ‘Palestine 2’, which targeted a military site in the Jaffa (Tel Aviv) area.

Saree emphasized that the strike was part of the “fifth phase of escalation” in response to Israeli aggression in Gaza and Syria. He further warned that such operations would persist until the siege on Gaza is lifted and the bombardment ceases.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces, alongside all the Yemeni people, are prepared to confront any Israeli-American aggression targeting Yemen with more advanced and effective military operations,” Saree declared in his address.

He added that Monday’s operation successfully achieved its objectives and underscored Yemen’s solidarity with the Palestinian resistance.

The Ansarallah movement reiterated its commitment to deterring Israeli aggression. A senior representative of the group reportedly stated, “We are doing everything we can to support Gaza and Syria against Israeli aggression, and we will continue to do so.”

Yemen’s Continued Support

The Palestinian Resistance Committees hailed the Yemeni strike as a testament to the unity and resolve of the resistance axis.

In a statement, the committees said, “The scenes of settlers fleeing to shelters show that Netanyahu’s government can bring nothing but destruction and fear to its people.”

They also praised Yemen’s continued support despite the challenges posed by American-British intervention and the ongoing blockade.

This latest missile strike follows several other operations by Yemeni forces targeting Israeli positions.

Over the past month, the Yemeni Armed Forces have reportedly launched six ballistic missiles and five drones at Israeli-occupied territories.

A few days prior, a drone strike from Yemen hit a multi-story building in Yavneh, north of Ashdod, underscoring the increasing reach and sophistication of Yemen’s arsenal.

🇾🇪 Panic and fear among Israeli occupiers on a train as sirens wail in "Tel Aviv" after missile launch from Yemen. 🚀🔥 #Yemen #TelAvivUnsafe pic.twitter.com/roYrinrbPD — Mohamad Al Shami محمد الشامي 🇾🇪🇵🇸 (@mamashami) December 16, 2024

(PC, Al Mayadeen)