Iraqi Hezbollah Threatens to Hit Israel, American Bases if Airspace is Violated

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Abu Ali Al-Askari warned that if an energy war is launched they will make sure “the world will lose 12 million barrels of oil daily.”

The military official of Kataeb Hezbollah in the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, Abu Ali Al-Askari, warned that violating Iraqi sovereignty to strike Iran will not only result in a retaliatory response on Israel but will include American bases in Iraq, a statement by the group read.

“We reaffirm that any targeting of our country, Iraq, or the use of its land and airspace to target the Islamic Republic of Iran, will not limit the response of Kataeb Hezbollah to the zionist entity alone but will also strike at American bases, camps, and interests in Iraq and the region,” Al-Askari said.

The statement by the group considered that Iran’s missile attack on Israel came in response to Israel’s genocide in Gaza and its continuous massacres against civilians in Palestine and Lebanon, stressing that Israel’s threat to retaliate against Iran is “with full support from America and Western countries”.

The Iraqi military official revealed that although his country does not intend to launch an energy war but in case one does happen he warned that they will make sure “the world will lose 12 million barrels of oil daily.”

“As for what our Yemeni brothers will do in the Bab al-Mandab Strait and what our Iranian brothers will do in the Strait of Hormuz, only Allah knows,” he concluded.

Ironclad Support of Israel

The Iraqi Islamic Resistance’s statement came following a phone call between United States President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during which they discussed Tel Aviv’s anticipated response to Iran’s missile attack on Israel on October 1.

“They continued their discussion on a response to Iran’s attack last week, a discussion that certainly started at the staff level, and now the two leaders were able to have a productive, straightforward, honest conversation, as they tend to do,” spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said according to Anadolu news agency.

US Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly participated in the conversation between the two, which took place Wednesday morning and was followed by a readout by the White House hours later.

The readout stated that Biden emphasized to Netanyahu his “ironclad commitment to Israel’s security”, while condemning “unequivocally Iran’s ballistic missile attack against Israel.”

While Israel vowed to retaliate the Iranian missile attack, Iran has warned Tel Aviv against such a move stressing that its response will be decisive in this case.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant threatened on Wednesday Iran with a “lethal, precise, and especially surprising” retaliation.

“They won’t understand what happened or how it happened, but they’ll see the result,” Gallant stated.

Genocide Continues

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 42,010 Palestinians have been killed, and 97,720 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)