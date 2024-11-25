Irish Lawyer Dedicates Prestigious Award to Women of Palestine

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Ní Ghrálaigh, a member of the South African ICJ team accusing Israel of genocide, hailed Palestinian women in Gaza for their steadfastness and resilience.

Irish lawyer Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh dedicated the ‘Tatler Woman of the Year Award’ to the women of Palestine voicing her solidarity with their steadfastness and resilience amidst the ongoing Israeli genocide.

“I’d like to dedicate this award to the wonderful women of Gaza, to the tens of thousands who have been killed, to the many more who have been injured, and those who have suffered untold harts, and those who are still enduring against all the odds,” the Irish barrister said in her acceptance speech of the prestigious award.

Ní Ghrálaigh is part of the South African legal team at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which helped present the case that accuses Israel of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

In her powerful speech widely circulated on social media, the Irish attorney commended the women of Gaza who endured unspeakable pain.

Irish lawyer Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh KC, renowned for her powerful statement while advising South Africa at the ICJ, dedicated her Irish Tatler award to the women of Gaza and Palestine.

Credit to Irish Tatler. pic.twitter.com/CyGoZ6ULFM — Razan Ibraheem (رزان) (@RazanIRL) November 24, 2024

Ní Ghrálaigh saluted women of all walks of life in the ravaged enclave from scientists, engineers, academics, teachers “teaching the next generation in makeshift tents and bombed-out buildings”, to poets, artists, musicians and the women journalists “who are still broadcasting this genocide” and “the little girls carrying their sisters and the world on their backs.”

“To the displaced, the starving, the bereaved, the widowed and the maimed, to the daughters left motherless, and the mothers cradling their children’s tiny shrouds day in and day out, to the woman doctors and nurses of Gaza who are holding themselves and everybody else together,” she said in her speech.

Ní Ghrálaigh promised that the women of Palestine would rise again against all odds.

“To the women of Palestine who will build Gaza again from the rubble and the destruction as they have before, like Irish women have before like women do the world over,” she stressed.

The human rights lawyer concluded her moving speech by saying: “May the future finally be women-led and may it be led by brilliant, fierce, intelligent, and compassionate women like our mothers and grandmothers before us and like the women here this evening.”

"The first genocide in history where its victims are broadcasting their own destruction in real time in the desperate so far vain hope that the world might do something." – Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh pic.twitter.com/Y5cKYBosiu — Irish Unity 🇮🇪🇵🇸 (@IrishUnity) January 11, 2024

Fearless Ní Ghrálaig

The ceremony was held at the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin where Ní Ghrálaigh was named the ‘International Awardee of the Year’ at the Irish Tatler Women of the Year Awards 2024.

In its 24th year, the award celebrates pioneering women in different fields, such as the arts, music, fashion, social justice, and international law.

The award was granted to Ní Ghrálaigh to acknowledge her role in international legal advocacy.

Her powerful closing statement at the ICJ was widely acclaimed, bolstering her reputation “as a fearless advocate for justice and human rights”, the Lebanese news network Al-Mayadeen reported.

Ní Ghrálaigh’s work demonstrates her commitment to addressing global injustices, especially in international law.

She is viewed as the advocate of the marginalized against those in power.

Irish lawyer Blinne Ni Ghralaigh who is supporting South Africa's legal team at the ICJ, says the number of orphans caused by ‘Israel’s genocidal assault on the Palestinian population in Gaza’ has led to the need for a new acronym: WCNSF – wounded child, no surviving family. pic.twitter.com/i63iXKMaIN — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 11, 2024

Genocide Continues

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,211 Palestinians have been killed, and 104,567 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)