By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Seven displaced civilians, including six children, have frozen to death due to the extreme cold in the Gaza Strip.

“Six children and a nurse lost their lives due to the cold wave in the past days,” Ismail Thawabteh, who heads Gaza’s government media office, told the Anadolu news agency on Monday. At least five infants are among the dead, according to Al Jazeera.

'We have another Palestinian baby that froze to death earlier this morning. This increases the death toll in Gaza due to hypothermia to five Palestinian newborns', reports Al Jazeera's Hind Gaza from Deir el Balah, Gaza Strip.

Many of the nearly two million Palestinians who have been displaced due to Israel’s relentless assault on the enclave, have been forced to shelter in tents and elsewhere.

Thawabteh warned that the death toll may rise due to the current tragic conditions in which the displaced find themselves.

“The lives of displaced Palestinians are in a real danger amid heavy rainfall and cold waves as their tents are worn out and don’t protect them,” Thawabteh said.

Gaza has been hit by a cold front and torrential rains since Sunday, bringing more misery to the enclave’s 2.3 million population.

9 Out of 10 Displaced

Many displaced civilians live in makeshift tents amid worsening living conditions as temperatures drop, with families lacking basic necessities such as clothing, bedding, and blankets, reported Anadolu. This leaves many infants vulnerable to the cold.

The UN says that nine out of every 10 people in Gaza have been displaced due to the ongoing Israeli onslaught, according to Anadolu.

Thawabteh held the US, Israel and their backers responsible for the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the Palestinian territory and called on the international community and aid groups to urgently intervene to pressure Israel “to stop its genocidal war on Gaza and save the lives of civilians.”

Ongoing Genocide

The ongoing Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has led to a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. As the death toll among besieged and starved Palestinian civilians continues to rise daily, Israel is currently facing charges of genocide against Palestinians before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

'Welcome to Hell' – Rights Groups Confront Israel's Genocide If you take the two latest reports by the International rights groups, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, and pair them with Israel's own human rights group B'tselem's reports, you will get a picture of the…

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 45,541 Palestinians have been killed, and 108,338 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023. The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza.

The war, which Palestinians call “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” began after a military operation carried out by Hamas on Israeli territory. Israel reports that 1,200 of its soldiers and civilians were killed during the initial attack on October 7. However, Israeli media have raised concerns that a significant number of Israeli casualties were caused by ‘friendly fire’ during the assault.

Humanitarian Catastrophe

Human rights organizations, both Palestinian and international, have reported that the overwhelming majority of the casualties in Gaza are women and children. The ongoing violence has also exacerbated an acute famine, with thousands of children among the dead, highlighting the severity of the humanitarian disaster.

As winter grips Gaza, families face not only freezing cold and hunger, but the deep isolation of a world that turns its back. Read the latest article by Esraa Abu Qamar, reporting from war-torn Gaza.

The war has displaced nearly two million people from their homes across Gaza, with the majority of the displaced forced into the already overcrowded southern region of the Strip. The population in Gaza remains trapped in the ongoing conflict, with little access to basic necessities such as food, water, and medical care.

(Anadolu, PC)