‘Unbeatable’: How Will the Gaza War Redefine Global Resistance?

By Ramzy Baroud

Ramzy Baroud explores the complex nature of Palestinian resistance amidst Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, urging a deeper understanding of all forms of resistance, beyond just military action.

If a ceasefire agreement is finally accepted by both the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza and the Israeli government, it could mark the beginning of the end of an Israeli genocide unprecedented in history.

Estimates vary regarding how many Palestinians have been killed, or will eventually die, due to Israel’s genocidal war that began on October 7, 2023. Despite these discrepancies, it is clear that a significant portion of Gaza’s original population of 2.3 million has perished in the war.

The post-war discussion will likely focus on this: the criminality of Israel’s actions, which could lead to the delegitimization of Israel as a pariah state that disregards basic human rights and international law.

However, another urgent discussion—one that many are likely to avoid—concerns the question of resistance.

Since the war began, three perspectives on Palestinian resistance have emerged.

The most dominant perspective avoids the issue of resistance altogether, focusing instead on the death toll and the unimaginable destruction in Gaza. While this view exposes Israel’s atrocities in the besieged Strip, it will likely continue to avoid addressing fundamental questions: Why is Israel being forced to leave Gaza after 15 months of fighting? What forces made victory in one of the most populated, impoverished, and isolated places on earth so impossible for Israel?

The second perspective blames Palestinians for Israel’s actions. This view is championed by certain Arab media channels—as well as many in Western media—and often by the Palestinian Authority (PA) itself, along with its shrinking circle of global supporters, some of whom are purportedly members of the pro-Palestine movement.

The logic behind their conclusion is that, since the Al-Aqsa Flood operation was essentially a Palestinian choice, the Resistance is somehow held responsible for Israel’s genocide. The PA has used this logic as a scare tactic against Palestinians in the West Bank, repeating it during its current brutal onslaught on the Jenin refugee camp. In other words, the PA is justifying its killing of Palestinians by claiming it is doing so to prevent more deaths at the hands of Israel.

The third perspective glorifies the role of resistance, though at times without fully understanding the nature of Palestinian resistance in Gaza.

It is clear that without resistance, Israel would have conquered Gaza within days and would have built several illegal Jewish settlements throughout the Strip by now. So, the latter perspective is the most accurate, but a better understanding of what constitutes resistance is still required.

The ongoing resistance in Gaza includes not only armed struggle but also the legendary steadfastness (sumoud) of the Palestinian people. A major error often made is seeing resistance as singular, and separating cultural, popular, and armed resistance. This reductionist approach divides resistance into violent and non-violent categories, which weakens the Palestinian discourse and diminishes the collective understanding of the situation in Gaza.

In Gaza, all forms of resistance are intrinsically linked. Spiritual resistance, tied to faith, serves as the backbone of the Palestinian community, including Gaza’s Christian minorities, who, like the Muslim majority, have suffered immense losses. This bond is expressed in numerous ways: the language people speak, the songs they sing, the art they create—even during times of war and famine.

While Israel used all its destruction capabilities, which seemed endless thanks largely to continued support from the US, Germany, and the UK—among others—Palestinians countered with faith, patience, prayers, community, and ingenuity, surviving against the greatest odds. Though Israel destroyed Gaza, it turned the surviving inhabitants into one united family.

That is the pinnacle of Palestinian resistance.

That resistance has expressed itself in many ways, including armed resistance, which has fueled Palestinian fighting fronts with youth willing to die to protect their communities. These communities, displaced throughout Gaza, have become the epicenter of the resistance movement.

Many will continue to avoid this discussion on the true nature of Palestinian resistance, fearing repercussions and accusations from Israel and its Western allies. However, avoiding this conversation only prevents the most crucial and consequential discussion that will shape the Palestinian collective psyche for generations to come. It will likely be embedded in their long history forever.

For Palestinians, whether or not this discussion is engaged with by others is of little consequence. They have already internalized the centrality of resistance and will use it to free themselves from an enemy that respects no laws, adheres to no rules, and only understands the language of war. Palestinians, through their unique type of resistance, have proven unbeatable and possess the experience to teach the world.