Israeli Airstrike in Damascus – Initial Death Toll at 15, Several Injured

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Syrian state media, SANA, reported an initial death toll of 15, with at least 16 people being injured.

Israel conducted new airstrikes on the Mazzeh neighborhood and Qudsaya area in Damascus, Syria, on Thursday, resulting in the deaths and injuries of several people.

According to SANA, the strikes targeted residential buildings, with loud explosions resonating across both neighborhoods.

🇮🇱🇸🇾🚨 BREAKING: Israeli attacks in Damascus kills at least 15 people! https://t.co/6b4V19zd5H pic.twitter.com/l2rP6UHoLU — TabZ (@TabZLIVE) November 14, 2024

Meanwhile, the Israeli Army Radio claimed the attacks aimed at assets and leadership sites of the Islamic Jihad in Damascus as part of pre-planned operations, emphasizing they were not assassination attempts.

Earlier in the day, explosions were reported in the city of Homs, where Syrian air defenses reportedly intercepted hostile targets over the southern airspace of the city.

On Wednesday, the Qusayr area in Homs countryside also experienced airstrikes, with Syrian media reporting Israeli raids on locations like Shinshar, Al-Daf Bridge, Al-Qusayr, and the Al-Dabaa checkpoint.

Israel has carried out numerous airstrikes on Syria over the years, alleging they are affiliated with Iran or Hezbollah.

This is a developing story ..

(The Palestine Chronicle)