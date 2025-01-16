Israeli Airstrikes Kill Dozens in Gaza Despite Ceasefire Deal

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza continue to claim the lives of dozens, including women and children, hours after a ceasefire agreement was announced.

Israeli warplanes launched a series of intense airstrikes on Gaza City overnight, resulting in dozens of deaths, just hours after a ceasefire agreement was announced for the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources reported that 30 people were killed in raids that targeted homes and civilian gatherings in various neighborhoods of Gaza City. The death toll in the region now stands at 82 since Wednesday morning.

Palestinian media outlets reported that two massacres occurred in under an hour, one in Al-Jalaa Street and the other in Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.

According to Al Jazeera’s correspondent, 18 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed and others injured when an airstrike targeted a home near the Engineers’ Syndicate on Al-Jalaa Street in central Gaza.

تغطية صحفية: مجازر دموية بعد قصف الاحتلال مربعات سكنية في مدينة غزة خلال الساعة الأخيرة pic.twitter.com/bn3HBHO0VH — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) January 15, 2025

In a simultaneous strike, 12 people were killed and others injured when a residential area in Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, in northwestern Gaza City, was bombed.

The total death toll from the two raids exceeded 30, with activists circulating distressing videos of children among the dead and injured.

Despite the announcement of a ceasefire agreement, which is set to take effect next Sunday, Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have escalated.

Palestinian in Gaza reported hearing loud explosions in Gaza City and northern Gaza, coinciding with the ongoing airstrikes.

🔴 "يا رب يكون أخر شهيد في غزة".. وداع مؤثر من أب لابنه الذي ارتقى في قصف الاحتلال على مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/xGmw3KXRgj — ساحات – عاجل 🇵🇸 (@Sa7atPlBreaking) January 15, 2025

Al-Aqsa TV also reported heavy gunfire from Israeli military vehicles southeast of Gaza City’s Zaitoun neighborhood.

Israeli planes launched intense airstrikes after midnight on Al-Jurn and Masoud streets in Jabaliya, northern Gaza. In the same area, Israeli forces carried out new demolitions of residential buildings.

Israeli forces demolished several buildings in northern and southern Gaza City. Meanwhile, in central Gaza, an Israeli drone targeted the town of Deir al-Balah, injuring several Palestinians.

Israeli naval boats also opened fire on the western areas of the Nuseirat refugee camp, and Israeli artillery shelled Rafah in the early hours of Thursday.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that the ongoing Israeli assault, which began on October 7, 2023, has claimed the lives of 44,707 people and left 110,265 injured.

(AJA, PC)