Israeli Army Withdraws from Western Sector of South Lebanon – Lebanese Forces Deploy in Naqoura

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli Army has withdrawn from the western sector of south Lebanon, enabling the Lebanese Army’s deployment in coordination with the UN, while Hezbollah warns of retaliation over ceasefire violations.

The Israeli Army has withdrawn from the western sector of south Lebanon in preparation for the deployment of the Lebanese Army in the area.

Israeli public broadcaster KANn reported that the Israeli forces pulled out in recent hours from Naqoura and other areas, just days before the conclusion of the 60-day ceasefire trial period. This marks the first significant withdrawal of Israeli forces since the agreement with the Lebanese government was signed.

The report also indicated that earlier on Sunday evening, the Israeli political leadership approved the army’s withdrawal from south Lebanon. This comes at a time when US envoy Amos Hochstein is visiting Beirut.

The withdrawal is being coordinated with the American-led mechanism that is overseeing the ceasefire. The Lebanese Army is now preparing to redeploy closer to the border.

In a statement, the Lebanese Army confirmed that it had started its deployment in Naqoura in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

This deployment coincides with a meeting of the Quintet Committee, which supervises the ceasefire agreement. The meeting is being held in Ras Naqoura with the attendance of US President Joe Biden’s senior adviser, Amos Hochstein. The Israeli Army’s withdrawal from the town is happening in parallel with these discussions.

The Lebanese Army also confirmed that the deployment would continue in the coming stages, with specialized units conducting a survey of the area to remove unexploded ordnance. The Army has urged citizens to stay away from the region and to adhere to the military’s instructions until the deployment process is complete.

Additionally, the Lebanese Army is continuing to strengthen its military presence in southern border areas south of the Litani River.

Meanwhile, Hassan Azeddine, a member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc in Lebanon, said that the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah “will not remain silent” in response to Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement.

He noted that Hezbollah has abided by the ceasefire, while Israeli violations have exceeded 80 incidents.

Azeddine also called on the committee monitoring the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 to “carry out its responsibilities and duties.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)