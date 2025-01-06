Iran’s Foreign Minister: ‘Fully Prepared’ for Future Israeli Attacks

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi has stated that Tehran is ready for future Israeli attacks while emphasizing diplomacy and regional stability.

“We are fully prepared for the possibility of further Israeli attacks,” the foreign minister said in an interview with China’s state media outlet CCTV aired on January 4.

“I hope Israel will refrain from taking such reckless action, as it could lead to a large-scale war,” he stated, adding “That being said, we remain committed to diplomacy.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi: My Visit to China Reflects the Significance of the Strategic Partnership Between Our Countries; China Plays an Important Role in Middle East Diplomacy pic.twitter.com/qV7PEEq6ky — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) January 6, 2025

Aragchi noted that Tehran was in “constant communication with regional countries, and consult closely with friendly countries such as China.”

“We believe that rationality will ultimately prevail, preventing attacks that could lead to severe consequences,” he continued.

An Israeli attack on Iranian military sites on October 26, killed four Iranian soldiers. Earlier in the month, Iran had launched around 180 ballistic missiles on Israel in what it called a “decisive response” to Israel’s “aggression.”

In April 2024, Tehran launched its first direct attack on Israel in history, deploying drones and missiles in response to an Israeli missile strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. That attack resulted in the deaths of seven Iranian Revolutionary Guard members, including General Mohammad Reza Zahedi.

Israel ‘Failed’ in Gaza

Regarding Gaza, Aragchi said it was “important to recognize that Israel has failed to achieve its primary objective there.”

Israel’s incursion into Gaza “was aimed at eliminating Hamas,” he explained. “Yet today it finds itself forced to sit down and negotiate a ceasefire with the very Hamas it sought to annihilate.”

The foreign minister reiterated that Iran would accept any ceasefire agreement “accepted by Palestine and Hamas themselves,” and that the decision was to be made by Hamas and the Palestinian people.”

“If they are satisfied with the terms, we will fully support their decision,” he added.

China’s Role in Region

On the question of China’s role in advancing the peace process in the Middle East, Aragchi pointed out that China “maintains extensive economic and trade relations” with countries in the region and “enjoys constructive and positive relationships with everyone.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said that China has the credibility and goodwill to help broker a lasting peace in the Middle East, and expects it to play a bigger role in the region's peace process. https://t.co/RQhOLHAOHv pic.twitter.com/vnlJZ3Zaxq — CCTV+ (@CCTV_Plus) January 4, 2025

“China is a respected and reliable country, he said, adding that he believed “this credibility enables China to play a political role in the Middle East.”

China, he said, can help countries in the region “to resolve disputes and find peaceful solutions.”

Regional Concerns

On the question of Syria, Aragchi said that countries in the region “must unite to help establish a broad-based government that is inclusive of all ethnicities and factions.”

“It is vital to uphold Syria’s national unity and territorial integrity,” he explained, adding that “external powers should not interfere in Syria’s affairs.

“The future of Syria should be decided by its people, who are the true masters of Syria and its destiny,” Aragchi stressed.

Commenting on Donald Trump’s return to the White House, Araghchi said that Iran will make its decisions based on its assessment of the policies adopted by the incoming US administration.

(PC, MEMO, MEMRI)