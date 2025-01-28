Israeli Attacks Injure Lebanese Civilians, Soldiers as Tensions Mount on Southern Border

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh injured dozens, including civilians and soldiers, amid rising tensions in south Lebanon.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health has reported that 24 people were injured in an Israeli air raid on the city of Nabatieh in south Lebanon on Tuesday.

The Lebanese army also confirmed that one of its soldiers and three civilians were wounded by Israeli gunfire.

The Israeli army claimed responsibility for the strikes, claiming that it targeted a truck and a vehicle used by Hezbollah.

According to Al-Jazeera, Israeli warplanes launched a second raid on the vicinity of the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, following an earlier strike on Nabatieh itself.

Nabatieh south Lebanon now pic.twitter.com/8S5W9ezw2N — Pheebs (@galpalpheebs) January 28, 2025

The Lebanese army described continued Israeli attacks in southern border areas and announced its forces remain deployed across several southern towns after the partial withdrawal of Israeli troops.

In a statement, the army reported that “the Israeli enemy opened fire on army personnel and citizens on the Yaroun-Maroun al-Ras road, injuring one soldier and three civilians, as the army was escorting residents returning to the southern border towns.”

Additional deployments of Lebanese army units were confirmed in the towns of Yaroun, Marouhin, and Birkat Richa, among others in the South Litani region, following the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

The Lebanese army emphasized that this process occurred in coordination with the five-member committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement, which includes Lebanon, Israel, the United States, France, and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Israel just bombed a civilian neighborhood in Nabatieh, Lebanon, violated Security Council resolution SCR 1701, the ceasefire agreement, and international law with absolutely no consequences. This is another war crime and the International Criminal Court remains silent. pic.twitter.com/5iZsoEH9bo — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) January 28, 2025

Tensions have escalated as dozens of Lebanese civilians have been killed or injured by Israeli gunfire while attempting to return to their border villages after the expiration of a 60-day deadline for Israel’s withdrawal from south Lebanon.

While Israel has not completed its full withdrawal, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced that his government had agreed to extend the ceasefire arrangements until February 18 to prevent Israel from using this as an excuse to delay the withdrawal.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem expressed opposition to extending the withdrawal deadline, calling the continued Israeli violations “painful.”

However, he emphasized that Hezbollah would exercise patience and hold the Lebanese state accountable for confronting Israel, underscoring the state’s role in addressing these violations.

(PC, AJA)