Israeli Delegation Heads to Doha – Ceasefire Talks Show Progress

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Negotiations in Doha signal potential breakthroughs on a Gaza ceasefire, though key issues remain unresolved.

An Israeli delegation left for Doha on Friday morning to continue negotiations for a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli media reports.

“Netanyahu authorized a working-level delegation from the Mossad, Shin Bet and IDF to continue negotiations in Doha,” the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement on Thursday, according to the Times of Israel.

A Palestinian Resistance official informed #AlMayadeen that ceasefire talks are making significant progress, with indications that a deal may be near. However, key issues remain unresolved, including the matter of Israeli captives, the return of displaced Palestinians, and the… pic.twitter.com/ZWgRv6lgdV — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) January 2, 2025

The paper cited the Israeli Channel 12 as reporting that an unnamed official said the decision to send the delegation came after there had been “progress in recent days.”

A top Palestinian Resistance official told the Al Mayadeen news channel on Thursday that the talks were making significant progress, with indications that a deal may be near.

Contentious Factors

The official however added that key issues remain unresolved, including the matter of Israeli captives, the return of displaced Palestinians, and the Philadelphi Axis, Al Mayadeen reported.

The official emphasized that this round of talks in Doha was important and decisive for the deal, the report added.

The Israeli news website Walla quoted Israeli officials as saying that significant progress in the negotiations was what prompted Israel to send its delegation to Doha.

‘No Breakthrough Yet’

Meanwhile, the Israeli news website Ynet reported that Israel’s envoy for hostages and missing citizens Gal Hirsch told the captives’ families in a meeting “that reports of an alleged ‘deadlock’ in the talks were inaccurate and that negotiations were ongoing under strict confidentiality and extensive efforts.”

Doha Ceasefire Talks Set to Resume as UNSC Takes Up Israeli Attacks on Gaza Hospitals https://t.co/7UBgKQeI8v via @democracynow — Doug Latimer (@aspiringmensch) January 3, 2025

Senior Israeli officials however “reported slow progress in the talks but clarified that “there’s no breakthrough yet and gaps still remain.”

“They noted that mediators are increasing pressure on both sides and are pushing for an Israeli delegation to attend talks in Doha or Cairo,” the report added.

Ongoing Genocide

The ongoing Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has led to a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. As the death toll among besieged and starved Palestinian civilians continues to rise daily, Israel is currently facing charges of genocide against Palestinians before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

🔴 17 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Bombardment Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have claimed 17 lives, including journalist Omar al-Dirawi. With civilians bearing the brunt, including children and women, the humanitarian crisis intensifies. #Gaza #Palestinehttps://t.co/zpGPSBdTcZ pic.twitter.com/utyggtT0Ez — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 3, 2025

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 445,581 Palestinians have been killed, and 108,438 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023. The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza.

The war, which Palestinians call “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” began after a military operation carried out by Hamas on Israeli territory. Israel reports that 1,200 of its soldiers and civilians were killed during the initial attack on October 7. However, Israeli media have raised concerns that a significant number of Israeli casualties were caused by ‘friendly fire’ during the assault.

Humanitarian Disaster

Human rights organizations, both Palestinian and international, have reported that the overwhelming majority of the casualties in Gaza are women and children. The ongoing violence has also exacerbated an acute famine, with thousands of children among the dead, highlighting the severity of the humanitarian disaster.

The Israeli Authorities continue to ban international media from #Gaza. Throughout 2024, UNRWA continued to provide information and firsthand accounts on the humanitarian impact the war on civilians.

Access to international journalists to report freely from Gaza must be granted. pic.twitter.com/AOTSY6QS4t — UNRWA (@UNRWA) January 2, 2025

The war has displaced nearly two million people from their homes across Gaza, with the majority of the displaced forced into the already overcrowded southern region of the Strip. The population in Gaza remains trapped in the ongoing conflict, with little access to basic necessities such as food, water, and medical care.

(PC, Al Mayadeen, AJA)