Halt to the War, Israeli Withdrawal – Palestinian Resistance Responds to Ceasefire Proposal

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“The response prioritizes the interests of our Palestinian people and emphasizes the necessity of a complete halt to the ongoing aggression on Gaza,” Hamas and the PIJ said.

Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, and Ziad al-Nakhalah, Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, delivered their response to the Israeli ceasefire proposal to Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Al-Jazeera reported, citing informed sources.

The sources mentioned that the response included amendments to the Israeli proposal, such as a complete ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the entire Gaza Strip, including the Rafah crossing and the Philadelphi axis.

The Response

In its statement on Tuesday evening, Hamas called for a “complete halt” to Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

The groups added that they were ready “to engage positively to reach an agreement that ends this war”.

Speaking to Al-Jazeera, Hussam Badran, the head of the National Relations Office at Hamas, said that the response emphasizes “the Palestinian demands, most notably a ceasefire and the occupation’s withdrawal from Gaza.”

“We have not returned to point zero in the negotiations, and what is new is the (United Nations) Security Council’s decision and (US President Joe) Biden’s speech on the necessity of ending the war,” he added.

White House

The United States promptly welcomed the response from the Palestinian Resistance.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said it was “helpful” that Hamas had submitted a response.

He added that US officials were “evaluating” the group’s requests.

UNSC Resolution

On Monday, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution submitted by Washington calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas welcomed the UN Security Council resolution’s call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, complete Israeli withdrawal, the exchange of prisoners, reconstruction, return of displaced persons, delivery of aid, and rejection of any demographic changes or reduction in the area of the Strip.

The statement affirmed Hamas’ readiness to work with mediators for indirect negotiations to implement these principles, which align with the demands and resistance of the Palestinian people.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,164 Palestinians have been killed, and 84,832 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

